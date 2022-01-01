Menu

Jean-Francois LAMBERT

Rungis Complexe

En résumé

Extensive experience in semiconductor sales for 20 years. Strong cultural awareness gained from managing sales within the European, Middle East and India markets. Experienced with IDMs and fabless companies in semiconductor IP business. Successfully achieved and growing initial sales and product penetration in the targeted areas.

Specialties
Sales of Interface and Analog IPs
Sales of Turnkey IC Design Solutions
Sales of Structured ASIC

Entreprises

  • Synopsys - IP Strategic Sales

    Rungis Complexe 2009 - 2009 Interface and Analog IP Provider
    (Consultant)

  • Chipeo - Managing Director

    2009 - 2009 Senior Consultant - Sales, Business Development and Marketing

  • MIPS Technologies - Sales Director, Europe & India

    2008 - 2009 Processor Core and Analog & Mixed-signal IP Provider

  • Chipidea - Sales Director, EMEA

    2002 - 2007 Analog & Mixed-signal IP Vendor

  • SILWAY Semiconductors - Sales Director, Southern Europe

    1998 - 2001 Analog & Mixed-signal Semiconductor Company

  • MISIL Technologies - Sales Manager

    1994 - 1997 Representative and Distributor Company including ASIC Design Services

  • CAE Graphic Microsystems - Co-founder & Managing Director

    1989 - 1993 Provider of EDA Tools and ASIC Design Services

Formations