Jean-Francois LAMBERT

Extensive experience in semiconductor sales for 20 years. Strong cultural awareness gained from managing sales within the European, Middle East and India markets. Experienced with IDMs and fabless companies in semiconductor IP business. Successfully achieved and growing initial sales and product penetration in the targeted areas.
Specialties
Sales of Interface and Analog IPs
Sales of Turnkey IC Design Solutions
Sales of Structured ASIC