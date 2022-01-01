Jean-Francois LAURENS

-
RTS - Radio Télévision Suisse
- Ingénieur Système
2009 - maintenant
Complex Web platform architect in cloud based hosting using open source projects (linux, cloudstack under VSphere).
Devops - fills the gap between developers and system engineers (git/svn/jenkins/ansible)
Java environment specialist (JRE/JVM tuning, tomcat/AJP tuning, GC tuning ...)
Webcache expert (varnish/nginx) and CDN (Akamai)
Scripting et development (bash, ruby)
OpenSource Database (Mysql - percona - Postgres)
Nosql (MongoDB)
Search Engines (Solr - Solrcloud, Elasticsearch)
Cloud integration (private/public/hybrid) migration hardware to cloud
Automated deployment and installation (Puppet)
Strong VMWare knowledge
Strong networking skills
Security focused (WAF/firewalls)
Monitoring solutions (Icinga/Nagios, Zabbix)
Team coordination IT/Frontend/Consultant
Project Management
SCRUM
ITIL
-
CERN
- Manager System
Geneva 23
2007 - 2009
System manager of around 1500 linux boxes for the CMS (http://cms.web.cern.ch) detector data acquisition system.
User management (openldap).
Netapp NAS storage management.
System management with Quattor.
Software deployment.
Vlans network setup.
WAN troubleshooting.
-
CERN
- System Administrator
Geneva 23
2004 - 2006
• System Administration (Linux, Solaris, Windows, 7000 systems)
• Team Management
• Development of administrative tools in Perl, Bash, PHP
• Operations for the Computer Center infrastructures using Remedy ticketing system
-
Yousports AG
- Web developer / System administrator
2000 - 2002
Development (HTML, DHTML, Javascript, ASP, VB, Java, TransacSQL)
Server Administration: Windows 2000, Web (IIS 5, SQL Database) and email (Merak server)