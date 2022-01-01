Menu

Jean-Francois LAURENS

GENEVA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RTS - Radio Télévision Suisse - Ingénieur Système

    2009 - maintenant Complex Web platform architect in cloud based hosting using open source projects (linux, cloudstack under VSphere).
    Devops - fills the gap between developers and system engineers (git/svn/jenkins/ansible)
    Java environment specialist (JRE/JVM tuning, tomcat/AJP tuning, GC tuning ...)
    Webcache expert (varnish/nginx) and CDN (Akamai)
    Scripting et development (bash, ruby)
    OpenSource Database (Mysql - percona - Postgres)
    Nosql (MongoDB)
    Search Engines (Solr - Solrcloud, Elasticsearch)
    Cloud integration (private/public/hybrid) migration hardware to cloud
    Automated deployment and installation (Puppet)
    Strong VMWare knowledge
    Strong networking skills
    Security focused (WAF/firewalls)
    Monitoring solutions (Icinga/Nagios, Zabbix)
    Team coordination IT/Frontend/Consultant
    Project Management
    SCRUM
    ITIL

  • CERN - Manager System

    Geneva 23 2007 - 2009 System manager of around 1500 linux boxes for the CMS (http://cms.web.cern.ch) detector data acquisition system.
    User management (openldap).
    Netapp NAS storage management.
    System management with Quattor.
    Software deployment.
    Vlans network setup.
    WAN troubleshooting.

  • CERN - System Administrator

    Geneva 23 2004 - 2006 • System Administration (Linux, Solaris, Windows, 7000 systems)
    • Team Management
    • Development of administrative tools in Perl, Bash, PHP
    • Operations for the Computer Center infrastructures using Remedy ticketing system

  • Yousports AG - Web developer / System administrator

    2000 - 2002 Development (HTML, DHTML, Javascript, ASP, VB, Java, TransacSQL)
    Server Administration: Windows 2000, Web (IIS 5, SQL Database) and email (Merak server)

Formations

  • IUT Marne-La-Vallée - Site Meaux

    Meaux 1998 - 2000 Diplôme universitaire technologique

    DUT Services et Réseaux de Communication - Système, Réseau, dévelopement, base de données, multimédia

Réseau