Jean-François LEJOSNE

Mes compétences :
Consulting Services
Project management
Entreprises
Thales
- Product Definition in Amadeus
Courbevoie2010 - maintenantProduct Definition in Amadeus
- Functional analyst in department responsible for airline ticket sell decisions
- Contact point for division to implement a new product aiming to delegate sell and availability decisions to an external company. Product is now being sold to many airline companies.
Accenture
- Consultant
Paris2006 - 2010Customer Relationship Management
- Creation of a datawarehouse with finance, traffic, billing data to develop customer insight, reporting to Management, identify new opportunities for Marketing for a French company (fixed, internet, mobile, Fiber to the Home)
- Functional Responsible for Countries part of a CRM datamart handling finance, billling data for european company on mobile / fixed data
Formations
Centrale (Lille)
Lille2003 - 2006Ingenieur
Informatique de Gestion - Computer Science
Project Management