Jean-François LEJOSNE

Courbevoie

Consulting Services
Project management

  • Thales - Product Definition in Amadeus

    Courbevoie 2010 - maintenant Product Definition in Amadeus
    - Functional analyst in department responsible for airline ticket sell decisions
    - Contact point for division to implement a new product aiming to delegate sell and availability decisions to an external company. Product is now being sold to many airline companies.

  • Accenture - Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Customer Relationship Management
    - Creation of a datawarehouse with finance, traffic, billing data to develop customer insight, reporting to Management, identify new opportunities for Marketing for a French company (fixed, internet, mobile, Fiber to the Home)
    - Functional Responsible for Countries part of a CRM datamart handling finance, billling data for european company on mobile / fixed data

  • Centrale (Lille)

    Lille 2003 - 2006 Ingenieur

    Informatique de Gestion - Computer Science
    Project Management

