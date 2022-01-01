Menu

Jean-Francois LETERME

Paris

En résumé

I am looking for a new opportunity. I'm a successful professional manager who has achieved measurable results in the luxury retail. Strong team leader and effective with experiences for over 18 years ,my work has earned me the respect of my team,others managers, board of directors and head office in Paris.
I have a strong commercial and financial awareness,using every opportunities to increase sales,profits and customers service on hight level.I have first rate leadership and people skills.
This is demonstrated in my ability to be a strong leader,reliable and effective manager able to involve,inspire,motivate and develop the potential of the others.CV and Recommendation letter upon request . Available in any opportunity . French and English speaker .

Mes compétences :
budgets
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Merchandising

Entreprises

  • Longchamp - Directeur

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Extension et développement de la marque avec ouverture de 2 nouveaux points de ventes.
    Gestion totale des 3 points de ventes avec 46 employés(New Bond Street,Régent Street,Westfield White City)
    Recrutement,Formations des équipes de ventes
    Rapport CRM et KPI hebdomadaires , mensuels , annuels.
    Organisations de differents evenements caritatifs

  • Short-Hills - Directeur de Boutique Longchamp

    2008 - 2014 Développer le Chiffre du point de ventes et atteinte des objectifs commerciaux fixés avec de + 19.44% à + 33.67% 2010 et + 23.98% 2011
    Rapport CRM et KPI hebdomadaires , mensuels , annuels.
    Achats de collections annuelles.
    Réorganisations et formations des équipes de ventes.

  • Longchamp - Area manager UK London

  • Yves Delorme - Directeur de Boutique

    2006 - 2008 Réalisation des objectifs de ventes annuelles avec+ 14% portant le magasin a la cinquième position des ventes aux Etats-Unis pour les franchises.
    Achats de collections annuelles.
    Organisations d'évènements avec les décorateurs d'intérieur, et les clients VIP.

  • Charles Jourdan - Premier vendeur

    2005 - 2005 Création et suivi des ordres d'achats Charles Jourdan et Lagerfeld Galerie.
    Atteinte des objectifs de vente.

  • Façonnable - Premier vendeur

    PARIS 3 2005 - 2006 Conduite des ventes grâce à un service clientèle exceptionnel et des connaissances produits pour atteindre les objectifs mensuels et annuels.
    Création, suivi des ordres d'achats, réceptions des marchandises, organisations des stocks, inventaires.

  • Graphiti - 1er Vendeur

    2001 - 2004 Premier vendeur Victor Multimarques Prêt a Porter homme Romans-sur-Isère
    Ouverture et lancement de la boutique
    Créations des objectifs commerciaux avec la direction.
    Ventes, prises de retouches
    Achats de collection (Hugo Boss, Cerutti, Ralph Lauren, Façonnable.

  • Graphiti Eden Park Façonnable MGM Prince - Premier vendeur

    1995 - 2001

Formations

  • Cours Par Correspondance

    Paris 1990 - 1992 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    BTS "Force de Vente», spécialisées "Gestion des affaires et marketing".

Réseau