Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François MARCHAL
Ajouter
Jean-François MARCHAL
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
X9000
- DG
maintenant
Formations
École Supérieure De Commerce De Paris ESCP EAP
Paris
1975 - 1978
Réseau
Antoine MÊME
Bakari DIABATE
Benoît OLIVE
Gilles DARRAS
Julien BATY
Lauriane MARCHAL
Nam TRUONG
Pierre MAYOT
Activus Group (Toulouse)
Serge ANDRÉ