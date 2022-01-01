Au sein de l'agence Eretic Brand Consulting & Design, j'apporte mon expertise en matière de positionnement, création et développement de marques
Entreprises
Eretic Brand Consulting & Design
- Managing Director
maintenantEretic Brand Consulting & Design helps clients create and develop brands from positioning to implementation of full fledged branding programs.
Eretic is an organization which operates on the basis of a network of specific and complementary branding expertise (strategic planning, corporate, retail, web and packaging design, copy writing).To belong to the network, each expert has to have a proven and successful track record.
Eretic's main clients are Evian Royal Resort (groupe Danone), Kot dietetic food, Flam's restaurant group, Laboratoire Chimie Biologie (LCB).
Main reasons for working with Eretic:
- new product or service launch
- create durable growth
- maximize brand value before selling/merging/acquiring
FutureBrand Menu
- Managing Director, Board Member
1993 - 2005FutureBrand Menu is a brand design agency which now belongs to the Interpublic Group of Companies, and work in close asociation with Mac Cann Erickson.
As a founder of the agency, Jean-François Menu was the managing director of the French operation.
Main clients: Nespresso, Microsoft, Unilever, Hennessy, LU
Shining Strategic Design
- Managing Director, Board Member