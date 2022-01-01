Menu

Jean-François MENU

PARIS

En résumé

Au sein de l'agence Eretic Brand Consulting & Design, j'apporte mon expertise en matière de positionnement, création et développement de marques

Entreprises

  • Eretic Brand Consulting & Design - Managing Director

    maintenant Eretic Brand Consulting & Design helps clients create and develop brands from positioning to implementation of full fledged branding programs.
    Eretic is an organization which operates on the basis of a network of specific and complementary branding expertise (strategic planning, corporate, retail, web and packaging design, copy writing).To belong to the network, each expert has to have a proven and successful track record.
    Eretic's main clients are Evian Royal Resort (groupe Danone), Kot dietetic food, Flam's restaurant group, Laboratoire Chimie Biologie (LCB).

    Main reasons for working with Eretic:
    - new product or service launch
    - create durable growth
    - maximize brand value before selling/merging/acquiring

  • FutureBrand Menu - Managing Director, Board Member

    1993 - 2005 FutureBrand Menu is a brand design agency which now belongs to the Interpublic Group of Companies, and work in close asociation with Mac Cann Erickson.

    As a founder of the agency, Jean-François Menu was the managing director of the French operation.

    Main clients: Nespresso, Microsoft, Unilever, Hennessy, LU

  • Shining Strategic Design - Managing Director, Board Member

    1985 - 1993

  • Chantelle - International Marketing Manager

    Cachan 1984 - 1985

  • Douwe Egberts France - Marketing Manager

    1982 - 1984

  • Procter & Gamble - Brand Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1977 - 1982

Formations

