Jean-François PELLAN
Ajouter
Jean-François PELLAN
PLOUFRAGAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
- Commercial voile,moteur et financement
- Services achats
Mes compétences :
NAUTISME
Entreprises
DINARD ST MALO NAUTISME
- COMMERCIAL
maintenant
ROUXEL MARINE
- COMMERCIAL
2009 - 2010
ROUXEL NAUTIC
- COMMERCIAL
2007 - 2009
Stagiaire et saisonnier
- organisation porte ouverte
- 2 salons de paris sur le stand Sillinger
- Mise en place support de vente occasions, internet, fiche descriptive ...
ROUXEL NAUTIC
- MECANICIEN BATEAU
2003 - 2007
Mécanicien bateau (stagiaire et saisonnier)
Formations
IUT Saint Nazaire (Saint Nazaire)
Saint Nazaire
2009 - 2010
Réseau
Christophe BRUNEAU
Claude FREY
Daniel FAIVET
François HAUBERTIN
Frédéric-Pierre GONZALEZ
Guy GOEPFERT
John TOMLINSON
Pascal LETISSIER
SARL Raux Gicquel (Binic-Étables-sur-Mer)
Stéphan VALLET
Virginie MAILLOT
