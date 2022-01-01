Menu

Jean-François TERRIEN

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mixage
Prise de son
Montage audio

Entreprises

  • SYLICONE-PARIS (1999-2006) - Ingenieur du son, mixeur

    maintenant Mixage de nombreux documentaires pour les TV du PAF

  • TOMATO SOUND FACTORY-Montpellier - Ingenieur du son, mixeur et preneur de son

    maintenant Post production spécialisée dans le son à l'image: Cinéma, Documentaire TV, Film d'entreprises et institutionnel, Web.
    Tournage, Montage son, Mixage

  • Studio BAKELITE-Montpellier - Formateur Son Protools

    maintenant Formation professionnelle "Son à l'image"

  • FREE LANCE-Montpellier - Sound designer pour le web

    maintenant Mise en son de site internet

  • UBISOFT Montpellier - Mixeur

    Montreuil maintenant Mixage de cinémathiques

Formations

