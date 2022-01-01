Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François TERRIEN
Ajouter
Jean-François TERRIEN
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Mixage
Prise de son
Montage audio
Entreprises
SYLICONE-PARIS (1999-2006)
- Ingenieur du son, mixeur
maintenant
Mixage de nombreux documentaires pour les TV du PAF
TOMATO SOUND FACTORY-Montpellier
- Ingenieur du son, mixeur et preneur de son
maintenant
Post production spécialisée dans le son à l'image: Cinéma, Documentaire TV, Film d'entreprises et institutionnel, Web.
Tournage, Montage son, Mixage
Studio BAKELITE-Montpellier
- Formateur Son Protools
maintenant
Formation professionnelle "Son à l'image"
FREE LANCE-Montpellier
- Sound designer pour le web
maintenant
Mise en son de site internet
UBISOFT Montpellier
- Mixeur
Montreuil
maintenant
Mixage de cinémathiques
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bastien NGUYEN DUY - BARDAKJI
Franck DI MENNA
Jean-Baptiste ERNEST
Jean-Luc BLANC
Kevin SERVEAU
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Nathalie BERTHET
Nordine EL HASSOUNI
Rodolphe GERVAIS
Serge LACOURT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z