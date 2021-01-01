Jean-Gabriel PONTIER

Michelin

2018 - ... Auditor at Corporate Direction of Internal Audit, Risk Management and Internal Control (RH, Industry, business continuity, ...)

2013-2018 Program Management Office Leader (budget 450M Euros - 8 years)

2009-2013 Senior Project Manager (New tireline - budget 15M Euros)

Kleber

2005-2008 DRH (Production plant - 820 people)

Michelin

2001-2005 RH responsability of 400 people in a 800 people production plant

1996-2001 Production Workshop manager (120 people)

1995-1996 Project Manager (production capacity increase project - Busdget 6M Euros)

1991-1995 Process developpment Ingineer