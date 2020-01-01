Jean-Laurent LACAS

-
Groupe SEB
- Contrôleur de Gestion
Écully (69130)
2015 - maintenant
Contrôle de Gestion des Fonctions Centrales : Achats, SAV
-
Groupe SEB
- Acheteur Marchés Prestations Intellectuelles
Écully (69130)
2012 - 2015
Bureaux d’Etudes, Assurances, Propriété Industrielle, CAC, Avocats, Consulting, Prototypage, Design, Traductions, Immobilier, …
Coordination mondiale sur le périmètre, définition de la stratégie.
Gestion opérationnelle en Europe, 72M€
-
Groupe SEB
- Acheteur Marchés IT & Télécom
Écully (69130)
2008 - 2012
Consulting, Logiciels, Matériels, Réseaux, Stockage, Infogérance, Téléphonie, Impressions, ...
Coordination mondiale sur le périmètre, définition de la stratégie.
Gestion opérationnelle en Europe, 36M€
Leader chantier Force 11 (projet stratégique du Groupe SEB) : Performance Achats IT & Telecom Mondial
Responsable Projet EASY’O (outil d’e-procurement)
-
Groupe SEB
- Chef de Projet Informatique
Écully (69130)
2003 - 2008
Gestion d’équipe (jusqu’à 10 personnes)
Projets France / International
-
IBL
- Consultant SAP Technique
2001 - 2003
Rhodia - E-Procurement Interfaces Project
-
UNILOG
- Ingénieur Etudes et Développement
2000 - 2001
Groupe SEB / Renault Véhicules Industriels