Menu

Jean-Laurent LACAS

Écully

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe SEB - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Écully (69130) 2015 - maintenant Contrôle de Gestion des Fonctions Centrales : Achats, SAV

  • Groupe SEB - Acheteur Marchés Prestations Intellectuelles

    Écully (69130) 2012 - 2015 Bureaux d’Etudes, Assurances, Propriété Industrielle, CAC, Avocats, Consulting, Prototypage, Design, Traductions, Immobilier, …
    Coordination mondiale sur le périmètre, définition de la stratégie.
    Gestion opérationnelle en Europe, 72M€

  • Groupe SEB - Acheteur Marchés IT & Télécom

    Écully (69130) 2008 - 2012 Consulting, Logiciels, Matériels, Réseaux, Stockage, Infogérance, Téléphonie, Impressions, ...
    Coordination mondiale sur le périmètre, définition de la stratégie.
    Gestion opérationnelle en Europe, 36M€
    Leader chantier Force 11 (projet stratégique du Groupe SEB) : Performance Achats IT & Telecom Mondial
    Responsable Projet EASY’O (outil d’e-procurement)

  • Groupe SEB - Chef de Projet Informatique

    Écully (69130) 2003 - 2008 Gestion d’équipe (jusqu’à 10 personnes)
    Projets France / International

  • IBL - Consultant SAP Technique

    2001 - 2003 Rhodia - E-Procurement Interfaces Project

  • UNILOG - Ingénieur Etudes et Développement

    2000 - 2001 Groupe SEB / Renault Véhicules Industriels

Formations

  • IAE (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2009 - 2010 DESMA - Master Management Stratégique des Achats

    Mémoire de Recherche "Mesure de la Performance Achats des Fournisseurs de Prestations Intellectuelles en Informatique"

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 1994 - 1999 Maîtrise Informatique