Jean-Luc PLANES
Jean-Luc PLANES
Photograveur Prépresse
Wallon imprimeur
Photograveur Prépresse
Saint yorre
En résumé
Opérateur prépresse
Infographiste
Designer Web
Wallon imprimeur
- Photograveur Prépresse
Technique | Saint yorre
2003 - 2020
ARP
- Photograveur Infographie pao prépresse
Production | Taverny
1989 - 2003
Lycee LAFAYETTE
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2020 - 2020
Formation Designer Web
Kodak Creo
Bruxelles
2003 - 2003
Formation du flux de production Prinergy
Greta
Paris
1998 - 1999
formation sur les logiciels de Pao. Photoshop Illustrator Quark
Pas de contact professionnel