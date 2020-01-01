Menu

Jean-Luc PLANES

  • Photograveur Prépresse
  • Wallon imprimeur
  • Photograveur Prépresse

Saint yorre

En résumé

Opérateur prépresse
Infographiste
Designer Web

Entreprises

  • Wallon imprimeur - Photograveur Prépresse

    Technique | Saint yorre 2003 - 2020

  • ARP - Photograveur Infographie pao prépresse

    Production | Taverny 1989 - 2003

Formations

  • Lycee LAFAYETTE

    Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2020 - 2020 Formation Designer Web

  • Kodak Creo

    Bruxelles 2003 - 2003 Formation du flux de production Prinergy

  • Greta

    Paris 1998 - 1999 formation sur les logiciels de Pao. Photoshop Illustrator Quark

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel