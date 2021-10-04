Menu

Jean-Luc STANISLAS

ÎLE DE FRANCE

En résumé

CEO ManagerSante.com since 2016

Expert-Consultant in Leadership & Management and Consulting Strategy

Author (books and articles in Health strategy and innovation in management)

Speaker in health management at seminars, conferences and congresses (St Brieux, Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Perpignan, Nice, Guadeloupe

Occasional facilitator FAE Heads of establishment: "Leadership posture of the manager" at RENNES, EHESP for the training of adaptation to the employment of heads of establishment

Occasional speaker for interventions with student directors and directors of the hospital public service sectors of EHESP on "Management", at RENNES, EHESP (EDH sector).

Co-animator webinars in ESCP Business School Healthcare Group with Nada NADIF : https://www.youtube.com/c/ManagerSante

Graduate from Paris Dauphine University, in 2006 in economics, management and management of health institutions.

Member of the Working Group at HAS (Haute Autorité en Santé)

Author :

"Innovations & management of health structures in France: supporting the transformation of the healthcare offer in the region" (Director) published on (October 04, 2021)

"Quality and safety in healthcare establishments: panorama of risk management in France - 2019-2020" (co-author) (2020)

"Strategic management of changing hospital executives" (2018) (author)

"Managing the overall performance of GHTs" (preface) (2019),

Member of the National Council of E-Health, a scientific and technological body for health information and communication technologies

Co-host of health webinars at ESCP Business School Alumni Healthcare Group

Higher level of the Hospital Clinical Services Cluster for 18 years (until 2018)

Determined to promote the culture of sharing on managerial innovation, I founded in 2016 and manages, the Influence Digital Media Site MANAGERSANTE.COM®, a platform designed Managers, Doctors, Hospital Managers and Managers of Health, which brings together more than 20,000 subscribers.
This Site was born in a context where our health system has to face new challenges of technological and medico-economic transformations, thus modifying the management models better adapted to the teams of our ecosystem of tomorrow.

Consultant en LEADERSHIP et en Management de la santé, j'anime des formations et j'interviens lors des séminaires, conférences, colloques et congrès

Membre du Conseil National de la E-Santé , une instance scientifique et technologique qui a pour objet de faire avancer le développement de la santé et des technologies de linformation et de la communication

Participation sur des projets avec l'ARS Ile de France sur le développement des compétences autour du leadership clinique.

Membre du Groupe de Travail à la HAS (Haute Autorité en Santé) sur le développement d'un programme d'accompagnement des managers de la santé autour du LEADERSHIP dans le cadre du programme PACTE (Programme d'Amélioration Continue du Travail en Equipe) .

Expert-Consultant en Leadership & Management pour l'ENTREPRISE MEDICALE : www.entreprise-medicale.fr à Paris, je suis responsable de la rédaction de programmes de formation innovants sur le Management.

Auteur d'un OUVRAGE publié sur Amazon.fr "Le Management stratégique des cadres hospitaliers en mutation", aux Editions Universitaires Européennes

Cadre Paramédical de Pôle au sein d'un Pôle de psychiatrie générale depuis 2000

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipes
Management
Consultant
Risques psychosociaux
Santé Mentale
Coaching
Leaderdhip
Teambuilding
  • managersante.com - CEO Founder

    2016 - maintenant ► Jean-Luc STANISLAS, graduate of Paris-Dauphine, expert in health management and leadership, founder of www.managersante.com, welcomes you to this digital media platform for managers, doctors, hospital executives & managers of health sector in France and abroad.

    ► +350 free articles are regularly read by +20,000 subscribers on our Digital Media Site (Monday and Friday):
    https://managersante.com/

    ► +1500 followers follow us on our Discussion Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8471775

    ► Follow us on our Company Linkedin page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/managersante-com/

    OBJECTIVES OF THE SITE:

    ► Publish hundreds of relevant and quality articles on our platform, on health sector issues by more than 50 specialized experts from different fields of expertise

    ► Link experts to health professionals to provide answers on strategic issues and daily issues on health management,

    ► Share health management news on social networks, via our 300,000 targeted professional contacts, on the National and International territory

    ► Participate in event communications at national and international level through conferences, conferences, seminars, conferences ...

    ► Exercise a digital influence on professional social networks through an active presence on information channels on innovations in the field of health management

    ►Develop the digital activities of our platform with the support of partners from the world of health, digital technologies E.Santé, media specialized in health management

  • Entreprise Médicale Formation - Consultant Leadership Santé

    2008 - maintenant ►Vice-Président du Comité Pédagogique en charge du DPC des Paramédicaux.
    http://www.entreprise-medicale.fr/
    ►Expert-Intervenant en Management & Leadership pour le secteur de la santé (secteur public/privé)
    Catalogue 2018/2019 disponible et téléchargeable gratuitementh : http://entreprise-medicale.fr/public/catalogue/Catalogue_2018-2019.pdf

    ►L'Entreprise Médicale Formation est un organisme DPC destiné à proposer des formations pour les Professionnels intervenant dans les secteurs sanitaire et médico-social pour adapter leur pratique quotidienne aux textes en vigueur, tout en tenant compte de la réalité des contraintes de chaque métier :
    •Médecins (dont Chefs de pôle)
    •Pharmaciens, Cadres et Préparateurs en pharmacie
    •Sages-femmes
    •Cadres de santé, Infirmier(e)s et autres Professionnels paramédicaux
    •Cadres et Personnels socio-éducatifs
    •Psychologues
    •Cadres et Personnels administratifs
    •Personnels de direction

    ►Objectifs : améliorer et sécuriser les pratiques professionnelles et institutionnelles au sein des :
    •Établissements de santé publics et privés
    •Établissements médico-sociaux (dont EHPAD)
    •Agences Régionales de Santé
    •Conseils Départementaux
    •Services déconcentrés de l’État
    •Services de Santé au Travail

  • CENTRE HOSPITALIER Ile de France - CADRE SUPERIEUR DE SANTE, assistant soignant de pôle

    2005 - 2018 Collaborateur de Pôle d'activité :

    - Pilotage stratégique des activités médico-hospitalières
    - Gestion et management des Ressources Humaines
    - Gestion médico-économiques et budgétaires sur la qualité des prestations et la sécurité des soins
    - Conduites de projets et de changement au sein du Pôle d'activité

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2006 - 2008 MASTER "ECONOMIE, GESTION, MANAGEMENT DES ETABLISSEMENTS DE SANTE"

    - Economie et Gestion des Services de Santé

