Menu

Jean-Marc LEULY

OYONNAX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Bourbon Automotive Plastics - Responsable Achats

    2013 - maintenant

  • Mecaplast - Responsable Achats

    Clamart 2002 - 2013

  • NEYR PLASTIQUES (MECAPLAST) - Acheteur Matières Plastiques

    1997 - 2002

  • PLASTIC OMNIUM AUTO - Responsable Qualité

    1996 - 1997

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau