Jean-Marc LEULY
Jean-Marc LEULY
OYONNAX
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
Bourbon Automotive Plastics
- Responsable Achats
2013 - maintenant
Mecaplast
- Responsable Achats
Clamart
2002 - 2013
NEYR PLASTIQUES (MECAPLAST)
- Acheteur Matières Plastiques
1997 - 2002
PLASTIC OMNIUM AUTO
- Responsable Qualité
1996 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adrien SAINSOUS
Benoit COUBARD
Bruno COUSSY
Carlos KEHL KHEA CONCEPT
Christophe CAJAT
Eric MARIACHER
Michelle JACQUAND
Philippe CLAVEL
Simon GARRIDO
Vincent LOBJOIS