Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Michel COSSERAT
Ajouter
Jean-Michel COSSERAT
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GEOFIT
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
Nantes
2016 - maintenant
AXIS-CONSEILS RHONE-ALPES
- Responsable lasergrammétrie
SAINT TRIVIER SUR MOIGNANS
1999 - 2016
Service National
- Coopérant
1997 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Géomètres Et Topographes ESGT
Evry
1997 - 1999