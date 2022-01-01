Jean-Michel GATELAIS

-
Microsoft
- Principal Engagement Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2013 - maintenant
- Presales : Customer Offering and Solutionning Management
- Engagements : Accountability for project delivery quality and profitability, and Customer satisfaction.
-
Steria Group
- Head of new services and ITSM Programmes
Paris
2012 - 2013
Management of Steria IM new services development :
- Design and delivery of the Programs associated to Steria new offers:
. Cloud (IaaS / PaaS): Infrastructure on Command,
. Workplace on Command: virtual workplace & workstore
from any device, anywhere,
. Security offering: SIEM and SOC,
. New ITSM platform generation based on HP SM9.30,
- Programs initiation and follow-up with Programs Managers and Partners,
- Program budget management,
- Transition to Operations,
- Approval of presales designed solutions,
- Collaboration with the Group Agency, by contributing to:
. The definition of new offers and business cases,
. The definition of UoW pricing model,
. Presales activities, oral presentations to customers,
. Service catalog life cycle.
-
Steria
- ITSM Solution Director
Paris
2009 - 2011
Director of the STARS (Steria Advanced Remote Services) solution, the Steria Group central ITSM platform supporting the ITIL V3 processes used to deliver Steria Outsourced services (for Infrastructure & Application Management and BPO) :
Management of :
- System Integration, developement Roadmap and solution life cycle,
- Platforms Operation and QoS according to Steria Group agreed SLAs,
- Transition projects (migrations and new customers).
(more than 200 clients operated on the solution, +100 000 tickets a month)
STARS solution scope mainly concerns Service Management, Monitoring Management, Service Automation, CMDB, Reporting, and is based on he HP SM / uCMDB / OM / BAC / Sitescope / OO / DDMA Suite of tools.
-
Steria
- Steria Operation Director at SFR
Paris
2007 - 2008
- Scope : 5 contracts related to SFR IT Production (# 160 people) : Monitoring (L1), Service Lines (L2), Technical Centers of Expertise (L3)
- Accountable for Steria Service Delivery (set-up of the SLAs, KPIs and Dashboards)
- Customer relationship Management,
- Set-up, management and follow-up of activity Transformation,
- Service Managers coordination,
- Recruitment, resource management
- Budget tracking, contract cost optimization.
-
Steria
- Service Delivery Manager at SFR
Paris
2005 - 2007
Scope :
- Infrastructure Service Line(Middleware, hosting)
- Sales, Activation, Marketing, Logistics and IT network Service Lines
- Operational management of pre-production platforms
Responsibilities :
- Accountable for Steria Service Delivery
- Customer relationship Management,
- Team management (# 40 people), recruitment
- Operation management (incident, problem, change management)
- Improvement plan set-up and follow-up
- Budget tracking,
- Presales : implied in RFP anwsers for contract renewals
(answer strategy, participation to presales phases)
- Management of Transition and Reversibility activities related to the new contract scope changes.
-
Steria
- Industry and Telecom department deputy Manager
Paris
2003 - 2005
- Operation Management, mission and commitment follow-up,
- Department presales manager, transition manager
- Recruitment
- Employee Management : yearly interviews, trainings, etc.,
- Accounting & finance (ordering, invoicing, supplier management).
-
Steria
- Bid Manager - Steria Telecom - System integration
Paris
2000 - 2003
Domains : CRM, Billing, Workflow, EAI, service activation, OSS, etc.
Skills : development and system integration, Application Management, Testing Management
Mission : coordination of answers to RFP (France + other european countries):
- RFP Qualification with customers,
- Solution strategy definition and answer coordination (teams, partners, suppliers),
- Bid follow-up, presentations, negotiations (contract, finance),
- Project start, knowledge transfer to the project manager,
- On-going bids dashboard follow-up, reporting,
-
Steria
- Project Manager (Software development and System integration)
Paris
1995 - 2000
Responsibilities : project manager (budget, client, team (2-6 engineers), suppliers).
Project list (reverse chronological) :
- One-To-One project for Orange: customer loyalty management
- NMT for Cable and Wireless (UK): network planning
- AGIR/GESTOT for SFR-Cegetel: trouble ticketing system
- APC-report for Airbus industries (Toulouse): automatic planning generation for aircraft production.
Technical environments :
OS : UNIX (Solaris, HP-UX), Windows,
RDBMS : Oracle, CA-Ingres, O2.
ISO 9001 Quality environment.
-
Steria
- Engineer
Paris
1991 - 1995
Mission : specification, design, development and testing of the graphical user interface.
Environment : UNIX (Sun Solaris), VMS, CA-Ingres, RT-Works, Motif, Applixware .
ISO 9001 Quality environment
Project list (reverse chronological) :
- TMN-SFR Project : mobile network Administration (GSM)
- Airport sector projects (ADP) and Air traffic control (STNA / CRNAs).