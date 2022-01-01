Jean-Michel GATELAIS

Menu

Mes compétences :
Automation
CMDB
ITIL
ITSM
Management
monitoring
Service Management

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Principal Engagement Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2013 - maintenant - Presales : Customer Offering and Solutionning Management
    - Engagements : Accountability for project delivery quality and profitability, and Customer satisfaction.

  • Steria Group - Head of new services and ITSM Programmes

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Management of Steria IM new services development :
    - Design and delivery of the Programs associated to Steria new offers:
    . Cloud (IaaS / PaaS): Infrastructure on Command,
    . Workplace on Command: virtual workplace & workstore
    from any device, anywhere,
    . Security offering: SIEM and SOC,
    . New ITSM platform generation based on HP SM9.30,
    - Programs initiation and follow-up with Programs Managers and Partners,
    - Program budget management,
    - Transition to Operations,
    - Approval of presales designed solutions,
    - Collaboration with the Group Agency, by contributing to:
    . The definition of new offers and business cases,
    . The definition of UoW pricing model,
    . Presales activities, oral presentations to customers,
    . Service catalog life cycle.

  • Steria - ITSM Solution Director

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Director of the STARS (Steria Advanced Remote Services) solution, the Steria Group central ITSM platform supporting the ITIL V3 processes used to deliver Steria Outsourced services (for Infrastructure & Application Management and BPO) :
    Management of :
    - System Integration, developement Roadmap and solution life cycle,
    - Platforms Operation and QoS according to Steria Group agreed SLAs,
    - Transition projects (migrations and new customers).
    (more than 200 clients operated on the solution, +100 000 tickets a month)

    STARS solution scope mainly concerns Service Management, Monitoring Management, Service Automation, CMDB, Reporting, and is based on he HP SM / uCMDB / OM / BAC / Sitescope / OO / DDMA Suite of tools.

  • Steria - Steria Operation Director at SFR

    Paris 2007 - 2008 - Scope : 5 contracts related to SFR IT Production (# 160 people) : Monitoring (L1), Service Lines (L2), Technical Centers of Expertise (L3)

    - Accountable for Steria Service Delivery (set-up of the SLAs, KPIs and Dashboards)
    - Customer relationship Management,
    - Set-up, management and follow-up of activity Transformation,
    - Service Managers coordination,
    - Recruitment, resource management
    - Budget tracking, contract cost optimization.

  • Steria - Service Delivery Manager at SFR

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Scope :
    - Infrastructure Service Line(Middleware, hosting)
    - Sales, Activation, Marketing, Logistics and IT network Service Lines
    - Operational management of pre-production platforms

    Responsibilities :
    - Accountable for Steria Service Delivery
    - Customer relationship Management,
    - Team management (# 40 people), recruitment
    - Operation management (incident, problem, change management)
    - Improvement plan set-up and follow-up
    - Budget tracking,
    - Presales : implied in RFP anwsers for contract renewals
    (answer strategy, participation to presales phases)
    - Management of Transition and Reversibility activities related to the new contract scope changes.

  • Steria - Industry and Telecom department deputy Manager

    Paris 2003 - 2005 - Operation Management, mission and commitment follow-up,
    - Department presales manager, transition manager
    - Recruitment
    - Employee Management : yearly interviews, trainings, etc.,
    - Accounting & finance (ordering, invoicing, supplier management).

  • Steria - Bid Manager - Steria Telecom - System integration

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Domains : CRM, Billing, Workflow, EAI, service activation, OSS, etc.
    Skills : development and system integration, Application Management, Testing Management
    Mission : coordination of answers to RFP (France + other european countries):
    - RFP Qualification with customers,
    - Solution strategy definition and answer coordination (teams, partners, suppliers),
    - Bid follow-up, presentations, negotiations (contract, finance),
    - Project start, knowledge transfer to the project manager,
    - On-going bids dashboard follow-up, reporting,

  • Steria - Project Manager (Software development and System integration)

    Paris 1995 - 2000 Responsibilities : project manager (budget, client, team (2-6 engineers), suppliers).
    Project list (reverse chronological) :
    - One-To-One project for Orange: customer loyalty management
    - NMT for Cable and Wireless (UK): network planning
    - AGIR/GESTOT for SFR-Cegetel: trouble ticketing system
    - APC-report for Airbus industries (Toulouse): automatic planning generation for aircraft production.

    Technical environments :
    OS : UNIX (Solaris, HP-UX), Windows,
    RDBMS : Oracle, CA-Ingres, O2.

    ISO 9001 Quality environment.

  • Steria - Engineer

    Paris 1991 - 1995 Mission : specification, design, development and testing of the graphical user interface.

    Environment : UNIX (Sun Solaris), VMS, CA-Ingres, RT-Works, Motif, Applixware .
    ISO 9001 Quality environment

    Project list (reverse chronological) :
    - TMN-SFR Project : mobile network Administration (GSM)
    - Airport sector projects (ADP) and Air traffic control (STNA / CRNAs).

