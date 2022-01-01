Jean-Michel GATELAIS

Head of new services and ITSM programmes at Steria



- Design and delivery of the Programs associated to Steria new offers:

. Cloud (IaaS / PaaS): Infrastructure on Command,

. Workplace on Command: virtual workplace & workstore

from any device, anywhere,

. Security offering: SIEM and SOC,

. New ITSM platform generation based on HP SM9.30,

- Programs initiation and follow-up with Programs Managers and Partners,

- Program budget management,

- Transition to Operations,

- Approval of presales designed solutions,

- Collaboration with the Group Agency, by contributing to:

. The definition of new offers and business cases,

. The definition of UoW pricing model,

. Presales activities, oral presentations to customers,

. Service catalog life cycle.







Mes compétences :

Automation

CMDB

ITIL

ITSM

Management

monitoring

Service Management