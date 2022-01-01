Jean Michel GAY

I retired after I acquired a nearly 40 years experience in construction and contracting activities for major projects in oil and gas and various industries. I still have some professional occupation as senior lecturer to IFP training and as independent consultant in contract and claim management.

In 1974, I have joined a world known French EPC contractor who is now an international key player in the O&G business.

My carrier starts as a junior construction engineer with field assignments in Europe and Africa. At that time, the middle east countries were only desert but offered challenging opportunities.

Job site is an excellent forum for training and assimilating knowledge, skills and the soft competencies required for any one who has ambition to become a manager and play a key role in a project management team involved in delivering an international project.

Since then and along the time, i have acquired:

• Expertise in estimating construction cost and planning.

• Expertise in appraisal of contractors and subcontractors capabilities, in contract formation, awarding, administration and resolution of claims.

• Experience in the execution of different types of contracts, from turnkey lump sum to consultant services contracts.

• Departmental management capabilities

In the last couple of years, as department manager, i have focus my energy in creating and developing within my current organisation the function of Project contract manager and engineer. To achive my objectives, I set up a training programme. It was a challenge as this function, which is really appreciated and fully recognised in the Anglo Saxon culture is neither well perceived nor clearly understood in our west europena countries .

But finally i succeeded and the targets have been achieved.