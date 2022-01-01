Menu

Jean Michel HAG

  • MPP LES CHARMILLES
  • responsable de cuisine

THAON LES VOSGES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MPP LES CHARMILLES - Responsable de cuisine

    Technique | THAON LES VOSGES 1988 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel