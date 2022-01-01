Jean-Michel HILY

Travaux de recherche et contributions scientifiques



2010-2014: Chercheur en Biologie Moléculaire et Virologie, Post-Doctorat Marie Curie. Sujet de Recherche : Facteurs environnementaux affectant la tolérance au virus CMV chez la plante modèle Arabidopsis thaliana. CBGP, Departamento de interaccion virus-planta, Universidad Polytecnica de Madrid, Pozuelo de Alarcon, España. Directeur des Recherches: Dr. Fernando Garcia-Arenal.



2008-2010 : Chercheur en Biologie Moléculaire et Pathologie végétale, Post-Doctorat. Sujet de Recherche : Etude de la résistance aux fongicides chez les espèces de champignons pathogènes Monilinia. NYSAES, Department of Plant Pathology, Cornell University, Geneva, NY, USA. Directeur des Recherches: Dr. Kerik Cox.



2005-2008: Chercheur en Biotechnologie, Post-Doctorat.

Sujet de Recherche : Amélioration d'un système de confinement des séquences transgéniques par ablation de tissus spécifiques des organes carpellaires et des étamines. AFRS-ARS-USDA, Department of Genetic Improvement, Kearneysville, WV, USA. Directeur des Recherches: Dr. Zongrang Liu.



2001-2005: Etudiant thésard en Biologie Moléculaire et Virologie végétale.

Sujet de Recherche : Identification des mécanismes moléculaires impliqués dans la résistance d’une plante ligneuse à un virus. Unité mixte de recherche, GDPP, INRA-Bordeaux, France. Directeur des Recherches: Dr. Michel Ravelonandro et Collaboration internationale/ Programme d’échange AFRS-ARS-USDA, Department of Genetic Improvement, Kearneysville, WV, USA. Directeur des Recherches: Dr. Ralph Scorza.



Dernieres 8 Publications



1. Hily JM, Garcia A, Moreno A, Plaza A, Wilkinson MD, Fereres A, Fraile A and Garcia-Arenal F. 2014. The relationship between host lifespan and pathogen reservoir potential: an analysis in the system Arabidopsis thaliana-Cucumber mosaic virus. PLoS Pathogen, in press. Impact factor: 8.075, Rang: 2/70 (virology), 5/131 (microbiology), 16/312 (genetics).



2. Fraile A, Hily JM, Pagan I, Pacios LF and Garcia-Arenal F. 2014. Host resistance selects for traits unrelated to resistance-breaking that affect fitness in a plant virus. Molecular Biol and Evol., 31, 928-939. Facteur d’impact: 14.308, Rang: 2/46 (evolutionary biology), 6/291 (biochemistry and molecular biology), 5/164 (genetics and heredity).



3. Hily JM, Singer S, Villani S and Cox K. 2011. Characterization of the cytochrome b (cyt b) gene from Monilinia species causing brown rot of stone and pome fruit and its significance in the development of QoI resistance. Pest Management Science, 67, 385-396. Facteur d’impact: 2.743, Rang: 11/78 (agronomy), 4/90 (entomology), Cité: 9



4. Petri C, Hily JM, Vann C, Dardick C and Scorza R. 2011. A high-throughput transformation system allows the regeneration of marker-free plum plants (Prunus domestica). Annals of Applied Biology, 159, 302-315. Facteur d’impact: 1.955, Rang: 4/57 (agriculture multidisciplinary), Cité: 6



5. Singer S, Hily JM and Cox K. 2011. Analysis of the enhancer-blocking function of the TBS element from Petunia hybrida in transgenic Arabidopsis thaliana and Nicotiana tabacum. Plant Cell Reports, 30, 2013-2025. Facteur d’impact: 2.936, Rang: 41/173 (plant science), Cité: 3



6. Singer S, Hily JM and Cox K. 2011. The sucrose synthase-1 promoter from Citrus sinensis directs expression of the b-glucuronidase reporter gene in phloem tissue and in response to wounding in transgenic plants. Planta, 234, 623-637. Facteur d’impact: 3.376, Rang: 25/187 (plant science), Cité: 7



7. Singer S, Hily JM and Liu ZR. 2010. A 1 kb lambda spacer sequence effectively blocks enhancer-promoter interactions in Arabidopsis thaliana. Plant Molecular Biology Reporter, 28, 69-76. Facteur d’impact: 2.374, Rang: 74/152 (plant science), Cité: 16



8. Hily JM, Singer S, Yang Y and Liu ZR. 2009. A transformation booster sequence (TBS) from Petunia hybrida functions as an enhancer-blocking insulator in Arabidopsis thaliana. Plant Cell Reports, 28, 1095-1104. Facteur d’impact: 2.936



Mes compétences :

Virologie

Phytopathologie

Biotechnologies

Biologie moléculaire