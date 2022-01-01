Menu

Jean-Michel LAMBLOT

RUNGIS

Entreprises

  • HOP! - Charge de mission

    2014 - maintenant Reporting to the VP Commercial Marketing Product, in charge of:
    Branding policy and commercial offering assessment in airport: ancillaries (baggage) collection, ticketing office, self service kiosk, patios and lounges.

  • HOP! Airlinair 23 ATR42/72 homebased in Paris-Orly - Ground Operations Post Holder

    2012 - 2014 Outstations Monitoring for AF flag sublease and own HOP! Flights
    SGHA purchasing, airport coordination
    Altea DC for HOP! AN implementation project leader

    Operational Coordination Center (OCC) Management: 10 dispatchers

    Crew logistic and schedule Monitoring

  • European Regions Airlines Association - EU delegate to Flight Time Limitations rules making working group

    2008 - maintenant Reduced Rest Scheme proposal

  • Federation Nationale Aviation Civile - FTL Expert for french regional airlines

    2006 - 2011 Working time directive
    DGAC (french CAA) and Crew Unions lobbying
    Active collaboration to STARE study for reduced rest scheduling

  • AIRLINAIR - Deputy Manager Crew Department

    Rungis 2006 - 2011 Staffing, budget monitoring
    Pilot scouting and provisioning
    Cabin and cockpit crew training program

  • AIRLINAIR - Administrative Manager Flight Ops Department

    Rungis 2001 - 2011 Crew pairing scheduling
    Collective Labour Agreement Negociator
    Day to Day Cabin and Cockpit Crew unions relationship

  • Aeris (Nouvelle Air Toulouse) - Crew Scheduling Officer

    2000 - 2000

Formations

Réseau