Jean-Michel LAMBLOT

-
HOP!
- Charge de mission
2014 - maintenant
Reporting to the VP Commercial Marketing Product, in charge of:
Branding policy and commercial offering assessment in airport: ancillaries (baggage) collection, ticketing office, self service kiosk, patios and lounges.
-
HOP! Airlinair 23 ATR42/72 homebased in Paris-Orly
- Ground Operations Post Holder
2012 - 2014
Outstations Monitoring for AF flag sublease and own HOP! Flights
SGHA purchasing, airport coordination
Altea DC for HOP! AN implementation project leader
Operational Coordination Center (OCC) Management: 10 dispatchers
Crew logistic and schedule Monitoring
-
European Regions Airlines Association
- EU delegate to Flight Time Limitations rules making working group
2008 - maintenant
Reduced Rest Scheme proposal
-
Federation Nationale Aviation Civile
- FTL Expert for french regional airlines
2006 - 2011
Working time directive
DGAC (french CAA) and Crew Unions lobbying
Active collaboration to STARE study for reduced rest scheduling
-
AIRLINAIR
- Deputy Manager Crew Department
Rungis
2006 - 2011
Staffing, budget monitoring
Pilot scouting and provisioning
Cabin and cockpit crew training program
-
AIRLINAIR
- Administrative Manager Flight Ops Department
Rungis
2001 - 2011
Crew pairing scheduling
Collective Labour Agreement Negociator
Day to Day Cabin and Cockpit Crew unions relationship
-
Aeris (Nouvelle Air Toulouse)
- Crew Scheduling Officer
2000 - 2000