Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean Michel LEROND
Ajouter
Jean Michel LEROND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bosch Rexroth
- Ingénieur
2000 - maintenant
Formations
ESTIT E.S.T.I.T (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1989 - 1994
Ingénieur
Réseau
Alain SERRAND
Denis ROBERT
Hervé FAVRE
Jérémy KINDER
Laurent COLLARD
Patrice BEMER
Patrick BAILLON
Romain MEYER
Sylvain MROZ
William LOMBARDOZZI