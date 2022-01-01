Jean Michel LIED LIED

Jeune auto-entrepreneur vivant à Londres où j'y etudis la langue et prochainement le "Business Entrepeneurship and Innovation" à l'université de Greenwich.



Préparant le lancement de la compagnie YBC Corporation, qui opérera principalement en Afrique dans le cadre du développement et la modernisation des reseaux electriques; je cherche donc à développer mon réseaux professionnel grace à Viadeo.



Si vous avez des questions par rapport à mes projets ou moi meme n'hesiter pas !!



Young entrepreneur living in London where I studied the language and soon the Business Entrepeneurship and Innovation "at the University of Greenwich.



Preparing the launch of the company YBC Corporation, which operate mainly in Africa through the development and upgrading of electricity networks, I seek to develop professional networks thanks to my Viadeo.



If you have any questions about my projects or I even do not hesitate!



