Jean Michel LIED LIED

LONDRES

Jeune auto-entrepreneur vivant à Londres où j'y etudis la langue et prochainement le "Business Entrepeneurship and Innovation" à l'université de Greenwich.

Préparant le lancement de la compagnie YBC Corporation, qui opérera principalement en Afrique dans le cadre du développement et la modernisation des reseaux electriques; je cherche donc à développer mon réseaux professionnel grace à Viadeo.

Si vous avez des questions par rapport à mes projets ou moi meme n'hesiter pas !!

Young entrepreneur living in London where I studied the language and soon the Business Entrepeneurship and Innovation "at the University of Greenwich.

Preparing the launch of the company YBC Corporation, which operate mainly in Africa through the development and upgrading of electricity networks, I seek to develop professional networks thanks to my Viadeo.

If you have any questions about my projects or I even do not hesitate!

  • Link-Ed - Eco Advisor

    maintenant Link-Ed est une association sans but lucratif voué à encourager et développer les liens entre le monde des affaires et l'éducation.
    Link-Ed a été créé en 2001 pour aider les entreprises et les écoles pour former les liens vitaux nécessaires pour non seulement un succès, mais le travail productif d'apprentissage connexes.
    Link-Ed Pour ce faire, la coordination, la promotion et le développement de partenariat éducation-entreprises aux programmes offerts par les organisations partenaires à répondre aux besoins locaux.

    Link-Ed is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to encouraging and developing the links between the worlds of business and education.
    Link-Ed was set up in 2001 to help businesses and schools to form the vital connections needed for not only successful, but productive work related learning.
    Link-Ed do this by co-ordinating, promoting and developing Education Business Partnership programmes delivered by partner organisations to meet local needs.

