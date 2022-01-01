Jean-Michel LUDWIG

An international business management graduate (B.A) in 1998 , I had my first professional experience (4 years) as project officer in a German consultancy company involved in European R&D project management. I successfully set-up and managed FP5 projects, mainly for SME developing innovative ICT technologies.



I then joined Luxinnovation, the Luxembourg agency for innovation and research in January 2002 to establish FP6 National Contact Point’s activities in Luxembourg and to develop dedicated support services for Start-ups.



After Shaping Luxinnovation’s approach to European Funding Programmes for more than 13 years I decided to quit my post in March 2015 to become Head of Luxinnovation’s “SME performance and Start-up creation” department.



From 2009 to 2013, I was lecturer at the University of Strasbourg. I teached “European Project Management” at Master II level.



Specialties:

- European R&D policies

- International and national R&D project and programme management

- Innovation



Mes compétences :

Programmes de recherche internationaux

Politiques d'innovation

Programme cadre européens pour la R&D

Programme européen Horizon 2020

Management d'équipe

Management de projets

Innovation