Jean-Michel LUDWIG

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

An international business management graduate (B.A) in 1998 , I had my first professional experience (4 years) as project officer in a German consultancy company involved in European R&D project management. I successfully set-up and managed FP5 projects, mainly for SME developing innovative ICT technologies.

I then joined Luxinnovation, the Luxembourg agency for innovation and research in January 2002 to establish FP6 National Contact Point’s activities in Luxembourg and to develop dedicated support services for Start-ups.

After Shaping Luxinnovation’s approach to European Funding Programmes for more than 13 years I decided to quit my post in March 2015 to become Head of Luxinnovation’s “SME performance and Start-up creation” department.

From 2009 to 2013, I was lecturer at the University of Strasbourg. I teached “European Project Management” at Master II level.

Specialties:
- European R&D policies
- International and national R&D project and programme management
- Innovation

Mes compétences :
Programmes de recherche internationaux
Politiques d'innovation
Programme cadre européens pour la R&D
Programme européen Horizon 2020
Management d'équipe
Management de projets
Innovation

Entreprises

  • LUXINNOVATION - National Agency for Innovation & Research - Director - Start-up & SME Perfromance

    2015 - maintenant

  • UNISTRA - Université de Strasbourg - Chargé de cours

    2009 - 2012

  • LUXINNOVATION- National Agency for Innovation & Research - Head of European Programmes and Internationale Relations

    2002 - 2015

  • IFEM - Informationsberatung für Europäisches Management - Project Officer

    1998 - 2001

Formations

  • ICN Business School Nancy / EM Strasbourg (Nancy)

    Nancy 2014 - 2016

  • Université Paul Verlaine

    Metz 1994 - 1997 Bachelor - International Business Management

