Jean-Michel LUDWIG

An international business management graduate (B.A) in 1998 , I had my first professional experience (4 years) as project officer in a German consultancy company involved in European R&D project management. I successfully set-up and managed FP5 projects, mainly for SME developing innovative ICT technologies.
I then joined Luxinnovation, the Luxembourg agency for innovation and research in January 2002 to establish FP6 National Contact Point’s activities in Luxembourg and to develop dedicated support services for Start-ups.
After Shaping Luxinnovation’s approach to European Funding Programmes for more than 13 years I decided to quit my post in March 2015 to become Head of Luxinnovation’s “SME performance and Start-up creation” department.
From 2009 to 2013, I was lecturer at the University of Strasbourg. I teached “European Project Management” at Master II level.
Specialties:
- European R&D policies
- International and national R&D project and programme management
- Innovation
Mes compétences :
Programmes de recherche internationaux
Politiques d'innovation
Programme cadre européens pour la R&D
Programme européen Horizon 2020
Management d'équipe
Management de projets
Innovation