Jean-Michel MAZENC

AMSTERDAM

En résumé

Strategic thinker with experience in product design, brand design and lately in process design, I am experienced in all phases of qualitative research, from ergonomics to user segmentation, and in turning complex information into actionable insights to fuel innovation and develop processes, keeping a focus on collaborating across multiple business disciplines (marketing, sales, product teams), to deliver tangible results.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Culture
Réseaux sociaux

Entreprises

  • ENKI - CEO, Creative Director

    2005 - maintenant Enki is the result of two years of collaboration with craftsmen in India. Back in France, I have launched this B to B brand to provide interior designers, architects and decorators, exclusive solutions for interior decoration, made with selected rare ancient metal craft techniques.
    The company provides decorative items (vases, trays, candle stands, etc.) produced in India with the “Bidri” technique, and customisable wall paneling systems for interior designers, made of the Moroccan “Damaskini” technique.
    As owner of the brand, my activities cover all the aspects of the business: Brand management, sourcing, product design, communication, sales.

  • Sri Design - Product Design Head

    2004 - 2005 Sri Design is an Indian company providing interior design, product design, and web design.
    I led 3 product designers, one graphic designer, and a product developer.
    Stimulate and inspire design was my objective when I arrived at Sri Design. I had to improve the organisation and the creative process of the Product Design department. Change has been through deeper analysis of the products to design compared to before, covering more aspects than just the visual one, implementation of CGI and training of the designers on the tools, involvement of the sales team in the projects through markets analysis.
    My responsibilities were going from the brief design until the final product delivery, going through competition and market analysis, proposals, 3D images, physical models, product development, and continuous follow-up with the clients all along the process, until the final delivery.
    Clients: VIP luggage, Featherlite, Blowplast Ergonomics, Johnnie Walker...
    Projects: product design, furniture design, objet d’art, environmental design.

  • Tefal - Designer

    Rumilly 2002 - 2002 Pre-employment internship that took place in the cookware branch of “Groupe Seb”.
    I have been in charge to design the replacement of the 10 years old pressure cooker: Sensor/Optima.
    I led the project from start to finish under the governance of the inhouse senior designer. The project led to collaboration with the brand manager for design consistency with the Tefal brand, collaboration also with the marketing team for market insights and the integration in the Tefal product range, and with the R&D department through constant exchanges during the technical development. The pre-production prototype was ready at the end of my internship, and the product has been on the market in 2004 with the name Sensor3 / Optima3.
    My internship included also side projects:
    - Rethink of the complete pressure cooker range for 2003, and fill the gaps with new ideas
    - Creation of the boards for qualitative tests for the marketing team
    - Work on a proposal of color range for the star selling product Clipso Control, that had one single color.

  • Valeo - Designer

    Paris 2000 - 2001 I started at Valeo just as the brand new “Flat Blade” windscreen-wiper was released into the market. I headed a proposal for several designs, customized to suit the needs of different clients, leading to the final prototype presented at Paris «Mondial de l’Automobile» show in 2000.
    I also worked on the NGI range (rear wiping systems). My main objective was to design the link system which attached the wiper-arm to the Flat Blade wiper.

Formations

Réseau