Jean-Michel NGUYEN

I'm a self taughed person, and i've been working on many technologies, such as High end Storage system like EMC40K, IBM flashsystem, Unix system (RH, debian, sles, solaris).

Due to my curiosity, i'm right now mainly working on projects towards new technology related to automation and self service portal, on an infrastructure team, using the agile framework.

I've deployed through the last years a swarm cluster (for POC purpose), and a Kubernetes cluster for an Ansible AWX portal.

I'm also working on a VRA (Vmware Realize Automation) portal, using the Vmware orchestrator VRO, to provide our customers a platform where they can request a fully integrated VMs within 30 minutes.

The VM will have monitoring, custom app settings/accounts, dns, third party software, all automatically deployed, but also removed while machine is decommissionned.

I do truly believe in Infrastructure as a service, CICD pipeline, and therefore aim to work more in a devops way, integrating more dev to my ops skills, getting as much autonomy as possible.



