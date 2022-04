Jean-Michel PAVIOT

10 Years experience in Transport & Logistics at

DHL Express International (France & Europe)



Industry Sales Director Europe(Electronics,Banks, Manufacturing sectors)

Project Director

Country Sales Director



10 years experience in Business Travel at

EUROPCAR International



Country Sales Director

Key Accounts Director

Market Manager



LANGUAGES



French, English, German, Spanish : Fluent

Dutch, Portuguese: basics



Mes compétences :

Business

Business planning

Change Management

Environment

Management

Multicultural

Multicultural environment

Negotiation

Planning

Projects Management

Sales

Sales Strategy

Strategic

Strategy