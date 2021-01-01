Menu

Jean-Noël CANNAC

  • responsable administratif et financier
  • Club 104 Champs Elysées
  • responsable administratif et financier

Paris

En résumé

I have started from operational hospitality jobs to get a good field approach. Then I got experience in data analysis and cost control better understand company functioning. I am currently administrative and financial manager.

After a few years in France, I intend working abroad to learn and get benefit from other profession and management style. I consider the confrontation with other working conception is source of professional development.

My goal is to experiment and to gain in professional experience to progress in financial and business strategy management.

Entreprises

  • Club 104 Champs Elysées - Responsable administratif et financier

    Finance | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2021 Daily result: registration and declaration of the turnover of all points of sale with bank monitoring
    Management control: supervision of the company store (orders, deliveries and invoicing); inventory management ; updating of technical data sheets and monitoring of losses
    Accounts payable: verification of invoice records and payment batches
    Monthly and annual closings: official declarations and verification of accounting statements before publication
    Reporting: analysis of restaurant sales; breakdown of turnover up to net profit / loss; budget preparation

  • Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel - Contrôleur de gestion

    Finance | Paris (75000) 2018 - 2019 Food and Beverage revenue control: check of the daily revenue per point of sales
    Stock management: sales comparison check and restock calculation
    POS interface update: configuration of the order and stock software for menu changes
    Production cost ratios: revenue and cost analysis for direction reporting
    Working optimization: software automation for result consistency improvement

  • Euro Disney Associes SAS - Business Analyste

    Finance | Chessy (69380) 2017 - 2019 Revenue consolidation : Weekly and Monthly reporting of resort performance for operational and headquarters communication
    Offer strategy : post offer performance analysis and strategic recommendations
    Yearly activity evaluation: macro environment risks and opportunities for business
    New tools development : calculation automation for actual and forecasting results

Formations

  • EMLyon Business School

    Écully (69130) 2015 - 2017 Master's degree Hospitality Management
    - New venture creation
    - Lifestyle hospitality management
    - Brand design
    - Innovation management

  • Institut Paul Bocuse

    Écully (69130) 2012 - 2015 -International Degree of Hotel and Restaurant Management issued by Institut Paul Bocuse
    -International Responsible of Hospitality and Restauration Diploma (level II), registered at the Registre National de la Certification Professionnelle and issued by Institut Paul Bocuse
    -Hospitality and Tourism Professional License, specialised in International Management of Hospitality and Restauration, State-registered diploma issued by Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur et de la Recherche through IAE Lyon

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Elections Régionales 2021
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT

le résultat de la régionale en Occitanie le résultat de la régionale à Palavas-les-Flots

Elections Départementales 2021
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT

le résultat des départementales dans l'Hérault le résultat des départementales à Palavas-les-Flots