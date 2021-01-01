Jean-Noël CANNAC

I have started from operational hospitality jobs to get a good field approach. Then I got experience in data analysis and cost control better understand company functioning. I am currently administrative and financial manager.
After a few years in France, I intend working abroad to learn and get benefit from other profession and management style. I consider the confrontation with other working conception is source of professional development.
My goal is to experiment and to gain in professional experience to progress in financial and business strategy management.
Pas de contact professionnel
