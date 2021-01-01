Jean-Noel Chazelle is a French artist currently residing in Paris, France Montmartre. Born in Dakar, I left Senegal at the age of six and a half. Nourished by the complexity of the landscape, the animals and the African myths, I now spend my time between the US (I have an Atelier in MA the NoAma), Paris and Spain under moons of blood and honey, and the echo trap. The philosophical tempest scented by vacuity



"After being a performance Artist for seven years at the Clédalique Gallery in Cadaques Spain, a Dali foundation created by himself and Miette, I returned to painting and began experimenting acrylic on Plexiglas in 1997. The Clédalique was unique, I made performances for the gallery openings, I had a total liberty. I used to involve peoples on the street, Apiculturists, avant-garde Musicians, Toreros. From performances to Painting I learned to integrate the shadow as a part of the body, the re-composition of the form as an interface to human evolution trough the space-time continuum. The return of the fury as a non-subjective theatrality. A painting as a surface of balance between the inner and the outer, the archetype of inner reality."



"There I meet Montserrat Dali the cousin of Salvador, introduce my work on video performance to Teeny Duchamp, an homage to Marcel. I dedicate my statement to Miette Teeny and Montserrat because they introduce me to the infinity kissing reality". « Infinite chrysalis metamorphosis /Memories magnified by attraction of sublime/ Emerging existence trapped by exaltation of rare/ Emptiness whispered golden mask/ Infinite chrysalis metamorphosis"



I have the project to create a giant double piece of 12 ' by 57' for Museum called "way of the crossing" a large corridor installation. "Confronting the epic journey, the myth placed in your hands/ the wind on the neck as a unique keeper/ the natural conquest of the fire/Invisible whistling astron dance » I'm trying to Re-up the conception of reality, limited by our fears facing the depth of Universe.



Mes compétences :

Art

Poésie

Peinture

Réalisation de films