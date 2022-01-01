Retail
Jean- Paul SANDRE
Jean- Paul SANDRE
NANTES
En résumé
Chef d'équipe autonome de production - Electicité industrielle.
Entreprises
ITECOM
- Technicien
1990 - maintenant
Ets MASSELIN
- Technicien
1990 - 1990
Imprimerie MALHERBE
- Réglages machines et Massicotier
1984 - 1984
NEPTUNE SA
- Monteur-Câbleur
1984 - 1990
Formations
Ecole POP
Nantes
2016 - 2016
CQPM Animateur d'équipe autonome de production
Greta Nantes Industrie
Nantes
2002 - 2003
BACCALAURÉAT STI Génie Electrique
Lycée Livet STI Electrotechnique
Nantes
2001 - 2003
BACCALAUREAT STI Electrotechnique
COURS DU SOIR GRETA
Lycée Institut Lemonnier
Caen
1981 - 1984
Electrotechnique Option Electromécanique
CAP Electrotechnique
Iintitut LEMONNIER
Caen
1981 - 1983
C.A.P
Réseau
Bruno HACCOUN
Isabelle CHANTREL
Julien RENOU
