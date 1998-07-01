Jean-Pierre ADRIAENSSENS

Domaines de Compétences :



Environnement technique :

- Linux, Linux Redhat V5

- Windows NT4, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2012

- Oracle V8, V9, V10, V11

- Apache Vx

- Exchange 5.5, Exchange 2003 (cluster et standalone)

- Lotus Notes V5 Solution de sécurité pour Exchange ANTIGEN Windows 2003

- Système RICOH pour impression réseau

- WebLogic V9 et V10

- Environnement VmWare V4

- Baies SAN IBM

- Symantec VAULT

- Microsoft SMS Windows 2003, Windows 2000





Certifications



- ITIL Foundation V3

- 70-042 (Implementing and Supporting Microsoft® Windows NT(TM) Workstation 3.51)

- 70-043 (Implementing and Supporting Microsoft® Windows NT(TM) Server 3.51)

- 70-046 (Networking with Microsoft® Windows(TM) for Workgroups 3.11 Exam)

- 70-058 (Networking Essentials) - 70-059 (Internetworking with Microsoft® TCP/IP on Microsoft® Windows NT(TM) 4.0)

- 70-067 (NT Server 4.0)

- 70-081 (Implementing and Supporting Microsoft® Exchange Server 5.5)

- MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer - Windows NT 4.0)