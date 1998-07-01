Menu

Jean-Pierre ADRIAENSSENS

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
SURESNES

En résumé

Domaines de Compétences :

Environnement technique :
- Linux, Linux Redhat V5
- Windows NT4, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2012
- Oracle V8, V9, V10, V11
- Apache Vx
- Exchange 5.5, Exchange 2003 (cluster et standalone)
- Lotus Notes V5 Solution de sécurité pour Exchange ANTIGEN Windows 2003
- Système RICOH pour impression réseau
- WebLogic V9 et V10
- Environnement VmWare V4
- Baies SAN IBM
- Symantec VAULT
- Microsoft SMS Windows 2003, Windows 2000


Certifications

- ITIL Foundation V3
- 70-042 (Implementing and Supporting Microsoft® Windows NT(TM) Workstation 3.51)
- 70-043 (Implementing and Supporting Microsoft® Windows NT(TM) Server 3.51)
- 70-046 (Networking with Microsoft® Windows(TM) for Workgroups 3.11 Exam)
- 70-058 (Networking Essentials) - 70-059 (Internetworking with Microsoft® TCP/IP on Microsoft® Windows NT(TM) 4.0)
- 70-067 (NT Server 4.0)
- 70-081 (Implementing and Supporting Microsoft® Exchange Server 5.5)
- MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer - Windows NT 4.0)

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.jean-pierre-adriaenssens.rrok.ru

  • Euriware - Responsable d’Exploitation Opérationnelle

    Guyancourt 2014 - 2015 Détaché chez :
    MESSIER BUGATTI (Aéronautique), depuis 11/2014
    Responsable d’Exploitation Opérationnelle
    - Encadrement de l’équipe Exploitation Opérationnelle (3 personnes)
    - Gestion des applications métiers du client (Serveurs et postes de travail – 105 serveurs)
    - Validation des procédures d'installation
    - Planification des installations
    - Support auprès des chefs de projets

  • Euriware - Ingénieur système et Administrateur de messagerie

    Guyancourt 2013 - 2014 Détaché chez :
    EADS SECA (Aéronautique), de 11/2013 à 11/2014
    Ingénieur système et Administrateur de messagerie
    - Gestion de l'active Directory et de la messagerie du client (Exchange 2003 et Win 2003)
    - Gestion de 80 copieurs RICOH en réseau
    - Gestion des applications métiers (domaine aéronautique)
    - Mise en place d’une solution Antivirus pour les 75 serveurs de l’entreprise

  • Euriware - Responsable de la plateforme d'intégration du client

    Guyancourt 2009 - 2013 RTE (Filiale EDF), de 09/2009 à 10/2013
    Responsable de la plateforme d'intégration du client
    - Encadrement de l’équipe Intégration (2 personnes)
    - Validation des changements pour les applications métiers du client (90 serveurs)
    - Rédaction des procédures d'installation des applications
    - Suivi des comités techniques
    - Planification des demandes de changement

  • Euriware - Ingénieur système et Administrateur Messagerie

    Guyancourt 2003 - 2009 AREVA (Nucléaire), de 05/2006 à 08/2009
    Ingénieur système et Administrateur Messagerie
    - Gestion de l'Active Directory et de la messagerie du groupe AREVA, de la société NEC et de la société MANPOWER au sein de l'équipe CPI
    - Mise en place d'une solution d'archivage de mails pour l'entité TNI basée sur le produit SYMANTEC VAULT
    - Mise en place du pilote, de la production, rédaction des procédures d'exploitation
    - Mise en place du cluster Exchange 2003 pour le client NEC

    FRAMATOME (Nucléaire), de 10/2003 à 04/2006
    Ingénieur Système et Administrateur Messagerie
    Projet : Migration Messagerie COGEMA puis migration AREVANET
    - Migration de 400 boites aux lettres du Groupe COGEMA de Lotus Notes v5 vers Exchange 5.5 puis des comptes AD et des boites aux lettres de plusieurs entités AREVA vers le système AREVANET (15.000 utilisateurs)
    - Rédaction des procédures et réalisation technique de la migration (pilote et production)

  • Euriware - Ingénieur système

    Guyancourt 2001 - 2003
    LVMH Holding (Luxe), de 06/2001 à 09/2003
    Ingénieur système

  • GFI Informatique - Ingénieur Systéme

    Saint-Ouen 1987 - 2001
    De 07/1998 à 06/2001 : GFI INFORMATIQUE (SSII), Paris
    DANONE Holding (Agroalimentaire)
    Ingénieur Système

    De 01/1998 à 07/1998 : MICROCAM (Organisme de formation), Yaoundé - Cameroun
    Formateur sur NT4, Exchange 5.5

    De 12/1991 à 01/1998 : P7I - Groupe AZLAN (SSII), Paris
    Responsable du Parc Micro – Ingénieur et Administrateur Réseau

    De 01/1991 à 12/1991 : AFORA (Organisme de Formation), Gennevilliers
    Formateur - Responsable Micro-Informatique

    De 01/1987 à 01/1990 : FLASH BUREAUTIQUE (Vente de matériel Informatique), Paris
    Technicien Micro-Informatique

Formations

Réseau