Menu

Jean-Pierre DARSONVILLE

Notre-Dame de Gravenchon

En résumé

Results-oriented manager with significant experience in a major oil company. Successfully held various positions where Leadership, Change Management, and Communication skills were critical (ERP deployment, process outsourcing).
Demonstrated ability to acquire technical knowledge and skills rapidly. Innovative problem solver, able to see the business and technical sides of a problem. Proven leadership, negotiation and problem resolution abilities.

Specialties: - Internal Control / Process Analysis / Design / Streamlining
- Internal Audit / Control (SOX)
- Business and Financial Analysis (Income Statements, Balance Sheets, Inventories,...)
- SAP deployment (data conversion, user training)

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion du changement
Management
SAP R/3
Audit interne
Finance

Entreprises

  • Exxonmobil - Controller - France

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2019 - maintenant

  • Exxonmobil - Financial Operations & Reporting Manager

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2018 - 2019

  • ExxonMobil - Financial Studies & Treasury Manager

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2016 - 2018

  • ExxonMobil - L&S Controllers Manager / Europe, Africa, Middle East

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2013 - 2016 Supporting Business and Controller's functions to ensure financial statement integrity
    Assisting management in achieving disciplined financial management by providing independent professional Controllership advice
    Coordinating with the appropriate service functions to ensure appropriate accounting and reporting for non standard transactions and business events
    Exercising oversight and providing expertise to business control advisors

  • ExxonMobil - France Internal Audit Group Lead

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2010 - 2013 For both ExxonMobil and the Joint-Ventures in which it participates, evaluating whether the policies and processes are designed and operating effectively and providing recommendations for improvement thereby ensuring effectiveness and efficiency of operations, reliability of financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations (including Sarbanes-Oxley Act where applicable).

  • ExxonMobil - BAR Supervisor

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2007 - 2010 Business Analysis and Reporting for the French Refineries (Port-Jerome Gravenchon, Fos-sur-Mer, Dunkerque), leading a team of analysts performing earnings and opex reporting, adhoc studies and industry benchmarking.
    Participating in continuous improvement / streamlining efforts, helping the business identify improvement and efficiencies opportunities
    Coordinating the data collection for the Budget cycles and ensuring recycling as necessary to reach the assigned targets
    Coordinating of benchmarking data collection effort / preparing ad-hoc studies on benchmark results, supporting the business in developing new site configuration

  • ExxonMobil - P.M.I. Supervisor

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2004 - 2007 Managing the Product Movement & Inventory team, ensuring all product movements where recorded in the company ERP system, either through manual entries or through electronic processing.
    Supervising / Ensuring the success of the outsourcing of the activities of the team to the Budapest Service Center (desk manuals, work instructions preparation, training, handover, local personnel redeployment ...)

  • ExxonMobil - Systems & Costs Coordination Head

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2000 - 2004 Actively participating in the ERP deployment team as a Power-User
    Designing and continuously improving the French legacy system collecting/processing data from terminals and refineries prior to SAP upload.
    Supervising daily the error correctors team ensuring a continuous and seamless data flow in / out the ERP.

  • ExxonMobil - Senior Cost Analyst

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 1998 - 2000 Ensuring the Supply&Distribution dept. Operating Expenses reporting and analysis.
    Working in close coordination with the business to document
    Actively participating in the budget cycle by collecting / recycling data for Supply&Distribution

Formations

Réseau