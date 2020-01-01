Jean-Pierre DARSONVILLE

Results-oriented manager with significant experience in a major oil company. Successfully held various positions where Leadership, Change Management, and Communication skills were critical (ERP deployment, process outsourcing).

Demonstrated ability to acquire technical knowledge and skills rapidly. Innovative problem solver, able to see the business and technical sides of a problem. Proven leadership, negotiation and problem resolution abilities.



Specialties: - Internal Control / Process Analysis / Design / Streamlining

- Internal Audit / Control (SOX)

- Business and Financial Analysis (Income Statements, Balance Sheets, Inventories,...)

- SAP deployment (data conversion, user training)



Mes compétences :

Contrôle de gestion

Gestion du changement

Management

SAP R/3

Audit interne

Finance