Menu

Jean-Raphaël SUDRES

Nantes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Immobilier
Management
Promotion
Marketing
Conduite de chantier
Finance

Entreprises

  • housenflat - Directeur Général

    Nantes 2015 - maintenant

  • URBIS Réalisations - Responsable de programmes

    Toulouse 2013 - 2015

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :