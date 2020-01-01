Jean-Sébastien IP

Sia Partners
- Energy consultant Europe / Middle East
Paris2013 - maintenantOil and Gas sector:
Gulf country government (3 ministers) and national refiner (4 months)
Economic study of retail fuel value chain and pricing policies
Internal Trainer for Sia Partners
Upstream and Downstream Oil & Gas Chains
Gas sector:
Gas transmission operator (4 months)
Five-year corporate strategy formulation and transformation program
Gas transmission operator (3 months)
Business process design and reengineering
Power sector:
Marketing division, Customer Relationship department (1 year)
Digital customer experience for local authorities
Marketing division, Customer Relationship department (1 year)
CRM for business and industry customers / cross-channel customer relationship
Information Technology division (1 year)
Electricity suppliers' certification and change management
Total E&P
- Master Thesis Researcher
COURBEVOIE2012 - 2013Exploration & Production branch, Strategy & Development Division
- Carried out economic modeling and financial valuation of E&P projects in the Middle East based on different fictitious petroleum contracts.
- Provided conclusions regarding investment decision
Total E&P
- Training Project Manager Assistant
COURBEVOIE2011 - 2012Exploration & Production branch, Training Department (40 people)
- Organised induction seminars for new international executive recruits (6 in 13 months, € 2 m budget, 600 participants, 15 external contractors, 30 subsidiaries).
- Organised Lacq (gas production site) staff's vocational reintegration program for expatriation, before site decommissioning.
- Overhauled Total’s on-boarding program and implemented local seminars in the subsidiaries.
- Implemented a budget control procedure for language trainings in the E&P branch (€ 1 m/year for 20,000 h of training).
Total EDHEC Entreprendre
- President
2009 - 2011Entrepreneurship club (40 students)
- Organised a business plan competition for young entrepreneurs: 200 startups for a total grant of €180,000.
- Organised and led a conference with Bruno Bonduelle (Bonduelle S.A.’s former CEO) as a guest (700 attendees)