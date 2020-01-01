Menu

Jean-Sébastien IP

Paris

En résumé

Consultant en Energie

Mes compétences :
Energie

Entreprises

  • Sia Partners - Energy consultant Europe / Middle East

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Oil and Gas sector:

    Gulf country government (3 ministers) and national refiner (4 months)
    Economic study of retail fuel value chain and pricing policies

    Internal Trainer for Sia Partners
    Upstream and Downstream Oil & Gas Chains
    ____________________________________

    Gas sector:

    Gas transmission operator (4 months)
    Five-year corporate strategy formulation and transformation program

    Gas transmission operator (3 months)
    Business process design and reengineering
    ____________________________________

    Power sector:

    Marketing division, Customer Relationship department (1 year)
    Digital customer experience for local authorities

    Marketing division, Customer Relationship department (1 year)
    CRM for business and industry customers / cross-channel customer relationship

    Information Technology division (1 year)
    Electricity suppliers' certification and change management

  • Total E&P - Master Thesis Researcher

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2013 Exploration & Production branch, Strategy & Development Division

    - Carried out economic modeling and financial valuation of E&P projects in the Middle East based on different fictitious petroleum contracts.
    - Provided conclusions regarding investment decision

  • Total E&P - Training Project Manager Assistant

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2012 Exploration & Production branch, Training Department (40 people)

    - Organised induction seminars for new international executive recruits (6 in 13 months, € 2 m budget, 600 participants, 15 external contractors, 30 subsidiaries).
    - Organised Lacq (gas production site) staff's vocational reintegration program for expatriation, before site decommissioning.
    - Overhauled Total’s on-boarding program and implemented local seminars in the subsidiaries.
    - Implemented a budget control procedure for language trainings in the E&P branch (€ 1 m/year for 20,000 h of training).

  • Total EDHEC Entreprendre - President

    2009 - 2011 Entrepreneurship club (40 students)

    - Organised a business plan competition for young entrepreneurs: 200 startups for a total grant of €180,000.
    - Organised and led a conference with Bruno Bonduelle (Bonduelle S.A.’s former CEO) as a guest (700 attendees)

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2009 - 2013 MSc in Strategy & Organisation Consultancy

    Sponsored by Capgemini Consulting
    Ranked top 10%

  • Lycée VIAL

    Nantes 2007 - 2009 Classe Préparatoire aux Grandes Ecoles

    Mathématiques, Economie

