Jean-Yves LE BRAS

2011 - maintenantShipyard South Korea, Geoje. Transit between Korea & Singapore. Drillship upgrade in Singapore, IAT preparation, IAT process and now Chief ET during operation. Team management: 4 Electronic technicians, 2 on day shift and 2 on night shift.
Equipment managed by the electronic department including but not limited to:
• Kongsberg Vessel Control System (Kongsberg K-Chief 700 system).
• Thruster Control System (K-Thrust).
• Dynamic Positioning System (Kongsberg K-Pos, HiPAP & Kongsberg DGPS 400 system).
• F&G/ESD System (Kongsberg AIM Safe & Autronica system).
• Drilling Control and Instrumentation (NOV DCDA & SDI).
• BOP control systems & ICS Triplex Central Control Console.
• Navigation Systems (Kongsberg ECDIS)
• Internal and external Communications systems.
• Hytec CCTV system.
• Entertainment systems.
• All PLC systems (Including crane controls, HVAC controls, etc.)
• Rig network computers and servers.
• UPS systems.
• Maintenance management using Maximo.