Jean-Yves LE BRAS

FAY DE BRETAGNE

  • ENSCO - Chief ET

    2011 - maintenant Shipyard South Korea, Geoje. Transit between Korea & Singapore. Drillship upgrade in Singapore, IAT preparation, IAT process and now Chief ET during operation. Team management: 4 Electronic technicians, 2 on day shift and 2 on night shift.
    Equipment managed by the electronic department including but not limited to:
    • Kongsberg Vessel Control System (Kongsberg K-Chief 700 system).
    • Thruster Control System (K-Thrust).
    • Dynamic Positioning System (Kongsberg K-Pos, HiPAP & Kongsberg DGPS 400 system).
    • F&G/ESD System (Kongsberg AIM Safe & Autronica system).
    • Drilling Control and Instrumentation (NOV DCDA & SDI).
    • BOP control systems & ICS Triplex Central Control Console.
    • Navigation Systems (Kongsberg ECDIS)
    • Internal and external Communications systems.
    • Hytec CCTV system.
    • Entertainment systems.
    • All PLC systems (Including crane controls, HVAC controls, etc.)
    • Rig network computers and servers.
    • UPS systems.
    • Maintenance management using Maximo.

