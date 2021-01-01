Jacques KERNEUR

International Management and Business development - Large projects dévelopment - EPC project Management -Cross-cultural Management (Worked in Far East, Midle East, Africa etc) – JV development and industrial partnerships .

General Management - Ressources management - Investment strategies and assets management

International Contract Management 10-700 M Euros

General Accounting and international finance.

Risk Management (Projects risks and international business risks) - Insurance management

International Logistics - Multimodal transport - Forwarding - Customs procedures management - Chartering vessels - Shipping oil and gas ventures management - Marine Logistics : Load-out of loud modules on barge - Portuary, terminals services management

Industrial marketing and Exports/Imports

Networks development – Governmental relationship International business development .- International consultancy : Initiate and manage a Europpean Community Investment Program in China. ECIP. reporting to European Commission.

Project Management - ( Gas plants - FPSOs – Drilling platforms - LNG terminals - Chemical plants – Raffineries – Process industry – SURF , Subsea projects)

Feasibility studies (technical and financial) – IRR estimate - Partnership proposals.

Project Plan writing and seting-up, Project organization and sourcing, Call for Tenders, Requisitions, Contract proposals, Scope of works writing for Zorks packages, project procedures

Project costing ,estimation, evaluations, and Cost control.

Trends analysis and forecasts for finance department and KPI for project piloting.

International development in China. MS thesis : To invest in the Zhejiang Province

In ternational contracting - JV - BOT projects

Writing calls for Tenders and SOW, Workpacks, General specificationsand particular specifications ’Prequalifications and selection of contractors.

Offshore drilling platforms

Specifications for tests, commissioning, performance guaranties – Links contract to appendix documents, EHS plan, QA/QC management, Planing and scheduling procedures, training plan, administrative documents and authorizations. Define list of documents to be submitted for offers – Negociation of payment terms, percentage of prices and payments milestones – Administration of the contract - Project procedures, project reporting, EHS management. Write special clauses for local employment, local part, relations with third parties. Claims management

Engineering : Design of specific process/equipments . Metering, moorings systems, Calm buoys, SPM, - Advanced systems and telemetry

Specification of new ships

Functional analysis Construction of facilities and plants - Installation of new equipments - Commissioning of gas compressors, steam-turbines in compression plants, powEr plants, GTL plants... Raffineries turnaround projects

Marine and offshore operations and technologies : Writing marine procedures, projects and logistics procedures. Organization, towing operations procedures - FSO/FPSOs loading and unloading - Subsea works with DP vessels, ROVs. Navigation and hydrography

Construction : FPSOs topside modules on yard.Subsea equipments, suction anchors for FPSOs, helidecks

Propulsion, Power generation - Steam and gas turbines, Diesel Engines. HVAC - FPSO topside equipments - SPM , umbilicals and catanaries; Telemetry systems and ESD – LNG terminal project. Compression plants.

