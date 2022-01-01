Menu

Olivier KERNEUR

AIX EN PROVENCE

En résumé

A strong experience of the shipping / logistics industry, environment and constraints in East Africa, project and operations management.

Mes compétences :
Management
Project management
Supply chain management
Logistique globale
Transport international
Operations manager
Business development
Shipping
Partnership development
Logistique
Offshore E&P support services development
International business
Transport maritime
Gestion d'entrepôt
Oil and Gas

Entreprises

  • SDV Transami Kenya

    2010

  • International Group 6000 pers. - Business Development Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Confidentiel - SCM Advisor

    2012 - 2012

  • SDV Transami Rwanda - Operations Manager / Directeur d'exploitation

    2010 - 2012

  • SDV Transami Rwanda - Operation Controller

    2009 - 2010 Suivi administratif et commercial des opérations.
    Contrôle des offres commerciales, de la facturation, gestion des dossiers transit, débours, charges opérationnelles.
    Suivi des projets de mise en place de réseaux télécoms.
    Fleet management pour le Programme alimentaire mondial et gestion de la distribution dans les camps de réfugiés.

  • SDV Transami Rwanda - Logistics Manager

    2008 - 2009 Controle des operations de la facturation et des debours.

  • SDV Transami Kenya - VIE-Gestion des cautions en douane

    2007 - 2008 Audit de la gestion des cautions en douane. Réorganisation du département, des procédures de contrôle et traking,annulation des cautions anciennes. Montant des cautions gérées 95 Mo USD.
    (Juillet 07 à Juillet 08)

    Gestion des opérations du département Pétrole : transport et dédouanement des produits pétroliers en vrac et conteneurs.

Formations

