Jehannin GWENDOLINE

Mes compétences :
Étude de marché
Marketing
Business development
Communication
Gestion de la relation client
E-business
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
ViaDirect by L'île des Médias
- Digital Project Manager in Mexico City
2016 - maintenant
Unilever
- Customer Development Manager - Sales
Rueil-Malmaison2014 - 2015Rennes/Le Mans - France
Unilever: Global leader in consumer goods
• Managed and developed a portfolio of 72 clients: supermarkets mainly independent in the West of France (department 35-53-72 and a part of 61 and 44), for home and personal care products (Signal, Dove, Axe, Rexona, Skip, Sun, Cif…). Gain of turnover and market share above the target.
• Successfully sell innovations and monitored assortment.
• Negotiated merchandising and promotional operations: sell in & sell out. All the objectives reached and exceeded
• Managed a team for merchandising and promotional operations
Skills acquired: Work in Autonomy –Teamwork and Team Management – Sales Techniques – Negotiation – Operational Marketing – Merchandising – Proactivity
Cena Lista
- Business Developer
2014 - 2014Guadalajara - Mexico
Cena Lista: Start-up offering an online restaurant reservation service in the main cities of Mexico
• Handled the market expansion of the company in a new city: Querétaro
• Implemented commercial prospection in this market and identified new clients according to the strategy
• Negotiated and concluded new contracts. Positive result: Objective of 5 contracts reached with 7 signed contracts and several ongoing
Skills acquired: Expertise in Market development – Communication – Business Development – Negotiation – Adaptation to another culture
Jaeksoft OpenSearchServer
- Junior Consultant
PARIS2013 - 2013Le Havre - France
Jaeksoft: Start-up offering search engine with an open source model and seeking to develop its business in China
• Formulated strategic recommendations on how the company should develop its business in China in a context of the international development of the company
Interhome (Migros group): Leader in holiday home rental
• Achieved a Marketing project: optimization of the product portfolio
• Managed a portfolio of 50 clients: national and international owners or key holders. Improvement of service offerings
• Analysed final customer satisfaction by phoning in English, Spanish and French, and realized statistics
Skills acquired: Work in Autonomy – Project Management – Marketing – Communication – Decision-making – Adaptation to another culture
Veolia Water
- Junior Consultant
Paris2012 - 2012Caen - France
Veolia Water: Global leader in water and environmental services
• Conducted a Market Research in the field of collective water-softening: Quantitative research (administration of questionnaires), Qualitative (face-to-face interview with property management companies) and Benchmarking
• Analysed results and formulated strategic recommendations on the potentiality of the market. Implementation of the proposal by Veolia
• Managed a team of 4 people
Skills acquired: Teamwork/Work in autonomy – Expertise in Market studies and Benchmarking – Communication
Master’s double degree leading to an MBA in Marketing and a Master of Science/ M2.
’Grande Ecole’ program in 5 years with gap year.
1st year of Master in International Management (MIM) and 2nd year in the MBA program.