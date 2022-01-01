Menu

Jehannin GWENDOLINE

LE HAVRE

Mes compétences :
Étude de marché
Marketing
Business development
Communication
Gestion de la relation client
E-business
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • ViaDirect by L'île des Médias - Digital Project Manager in Mexico City

    2016 - maintenant

  • Unilever - Customer Development Manager - Sales

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - 2015 Rennes/Le Mans - France

    Unilever: Global leader in consumer goods


    • Managed and developed a portfolio of 72 clients: supermarkets mainly independent in the West of France (department 35-53-72 and a part of 61 and 44), for home and personal care products (Signal, Dove, Axe, Rexona, Skip, Sun, Cif…). Gain of turnover and market share above the target.

    • Successfully sell innovations and monitored assortment.

    • Negotiated merchandising and promotional operations: sell in & sell out. All the objectives reached and exceeded

    • Managed a team for merchandising and promotional operations


    Skills acquired: Work in Autonomy –Teamwork and Team Management – Sales Techniques – Negotiation – Operational Marketing – Merchandising – Proactivity

  • Cena Lista - Business Developer

    2014 - 2014 Guadalajara - Mexico

    Cena Lista: Start-up offering an online restaurant reservation service in the main cities of Mexico


    • Handled the market expansion of the company in a new city: Querétaro

    • Implemented commercial prospection in this market and identified new clients according to the strategy

    • Negotiated and concluded new contracts. Positive result: Objective of 5 contracts reached with 7 signed contracts and several ongoing


    Skills acquired: Expertise in Market development – Communication – Business Development – Negotiation – Adaptation to another culture

  • Jaeksoft OpenSearchServer - Junior Consultant

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 Le Havre - France

    Jaeksoft: Start-up offering search engine with an open source model and seeking to develop its business in China


    • Formulated strategic recommendations on how the company should develop its business in China in a context of the international development of the company

    • Generated a market Analysis (Global Approach, Competitors, Investors, Partners, Localization,…)

    • Managed a multicultural team of 4 persons


    Skills acquired: Management of a multicultural team – Expertise in Market analysis – Communication – Business Development – Knowledge in Chinese market

  • Voilier Morbihan - Stand Manager

    2013 - 2013 Paris - France

    Voilier Morbihan: Sailing course and support to the purchase of sailboat


    • Supervised the stand Voilier Morbihan at Paris International Boat Show in Decembre 2013 and December 2014


    Skills acquired: Initiating Contact – Communication – Negotiation – Sales Techniques

  • INTERHOME SARL - Account and Project Manager

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 Barcelona - Spain

    Interhome (Migros group): Leader in holiday home rental


    • Achieved a Marketing project: optimization of the product portfolio

    • Managed a portfolio of 50 clients: national and international owners or key holders. Improvement of service offerings

    • Analysed final customer satisfaction by phoning in English, Spanish and French, and realized statistics


    Skills acquired: Work in Autonomy – Project Management – Marketing – Communication – Decision-making – Adaptation to another culture

  • Veolia Water - Junior Consultant

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Caen - France

    Veolia Water: Global leader in water and environmental services


    • Conducted a Market Research in the field of collective water-softening: Quantitative research (administration of questionnaires), Qualitative (face-to-face interview with property management companies) and Benchmarking

    • Analysed results and formulated strategic recommendations on the potentiality of the market. Implementation of the proposal by Veolia

    • Managed a team of 4 people


    Skills acquired: Teamwork/Work in autonomy – Expertise in Market studies and Benchmarking – Communication

  • Bricozor - Product Manager

    2011 - 2011 Caen - France

    Bricozor: Start-up offering online hardware products


    • Implemented the digital marketing strategy for optimizing product portfolio. SEO/SMO improvement, editorial content enrichment, product organization

    • Contributed to the business development of the start-up: participation in the implementation of a project to generate a video buzz on the internet


    Skills acquired: Marketing – E-Marketing – Business Developer mindset – Work in autonomy – Decision-making – Communication

Formations

  • UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLOGICA DE BOLIVAR (Cartagena De Indias, Colombia)

    Cartagena De Indias, Colombia 2015 - 2016 MBA specialized in Marketing

    Executive MBA (Master in Business and Administration) with a specialization in Marketing
    Double Degree program

  • University Of Aberdeen

    Aberdeen 2012 - 2013 University of Aberdeen Diploma Supplement (Second Class Honours 2:1)

  • Ecole De Management De Normandie

    Le Havre 2010 - 2016 International Management

    Master’s double degree leading to an MBA in Marketing and a Master of Science/ M2.
    ’Grande Ecole’ program in 5 years with gap year.
    1st year of Master in International Management (MIM) and 2nd year in the MBA program.

