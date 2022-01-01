Menu

Jelena KOLOSNJAJ TABI

SAINT NAZAIRE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Nazaire

En résumé

Graduated from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, I have performed postgraduate studies at the University of Paris-South in France. During my doctoral studies (devoted to the toxicity of nanoparticles) I have been awarded by the Chancellerie des Universités de Paris (Paris Universities Chancery) a Scholarship award.

My acquaintance with international collaborations, the knowledge of several languages (English, French, Italian, Chinese, Slovene, Croatian, Serbian) and my personal skills make me a worthy co-worker.

During my studies I have acquired strong technical skills in research (chemical analysis, in vivo experimentation, electronic microscopy, etc.), familiarity with scientific texts, and broadened my knowledge of drug regulation. I have also developed the required project management and leadership skills and have founded a consulting company and worked as a consultant for Thomson Reuters's Idrac ® database.

The ability to adapt to international milieu (born in Slovenia, lived in China and now am living in France), and the understanding of foreign cultures have made of me a valuable collaborator with domestic and foreign clients as well as suppliers. Limited budgets also made me develop high negotiation and persuasive skills.

Dynamic, result-oriented, efficient drug-regulation consultant and a diligent, determined, enthusiast innovative and curious scientist; just to mention a few of my characteristics.

Mes compétences :
Recherche
Communication
Gestion de projet
Chimie

Entreprises

  • Medi.Si Consulting - Consultant in drug regulatory affairs

    2006 - 2009 Creation and maintenance of 2 modules (Slovenia and Croatia) for IDRAC®, the pharmaceutical regulatory intelligence database from Thomson Reuters.

  • Faculty of Pharmacy, Paris South - PhD student

    2005 - 2009 PhD study entitled "in vivo behaviour of carbon nanotubes".

Formations

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Chatenay Malabry)

    Chatenay Malabry 2003 - 2010

  • University Of Ljubljana, Faculty For Pharmacy FFA (Ljubljana)

    Ljubljana 1998 - 2003 M Pharm

    Pharmacy

Réseau