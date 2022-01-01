Jelena KOLOSNJAJ TABI

Graduated from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, I have performed postgraduate studies at the University of Paris-South in France. During my doctoral studies (devoted to the toxicity of nanoparticles) I have been awarded by the Chancellerie des Universités de Paris (Paris Universities Chancery) a Scholarship award.



My acquaintance with international collaborations, the knowledge of several languages (English, French, Italian, Chinese, Slovene, Croatian, Serbian) and my personal skills make me a worthy co-worker.



During my studies I have acquired strong technical skills in research (chemical analysis, in vivo experimentation, electronic microscopy, etc.), familiarity with scientific texts, and broadened my knowledge of drug regulation. I have also developed the required project management and leadership skills and have founded a consulting company and worked as a consultant for Thomson Reuters's Idrac ® database.



The ability to adapt to international milieu (born in Slovenia, lived in China and now am living in France), and the understanding of foreign cultures have made of me a valuable collaborator with domestic and foreign clients as well as suppliers. Limited budgets also made me develop high negotiation and persuasive skills.



Dynamic, result-oriented, efficient drug-regulation consultant and a diligent, determined, enthusiast innovative and curious scientist; just to mention a few of my characteristics.



Mes compétences :

Recherche

Communication

Gestion de projet

Chimie