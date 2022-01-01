Menu

Jelto VON SCHUCKMANN

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

I believe good design is usable, simple and attractive. In order to create good design it requires a fine balance of user empathy, usability, aesthetics, keen business acumen, and a deep understanding of the users.

• Self motivated forward thinking person. Capable of working autonomously & methodically on new digital UX solutions.
• Pixel-Perfect UI-Designer
• Mix usability, layout and color to create an interface that engage and inspire
• Design clean, minimalistic and simple designs that enhance usability and communication

• Fluent in English, French and German.
• Runner, Bicycle-lover


SPECIALITIES:
- User Interface Design
- User Experience
- Usability
- Wireframes, Workflows, Mockups
- Information Architecture
- HTML5/CSS3
- Design Thinking
- Agile UX
- GV Design Sprint

Mes compétences :
WebDesign
Ergonomie web
Ui design
Adobe photoshop
Adobe illustrator
Intégration de html/css
Relation client
E-mailing
UX/UI design
Ergonomie
Responsive Web Design
Web 2.0
Conception graphique
Applications Mobiles
Design Thinking
Google Design Sprint
Creating prototypes
Axure
User Reasearch
Interface Design
Invision
Proto.io
Balsamiq
Sktech App

Entreprises

  • AI3 - Senior UX/UI-Designer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - maintenant I’m actually Senoir UX/UI-Designer at SoYouz within the company http://www.ai3.fr/ Ai3, an accelerator of innovation and actor of digital transformation since 10 years with major clients like Airbus, Airfrance, BNP Paribas, Louis Vuitton, etc. Ai3 is a Microsoft Gold partner.

    My role as a Senoir UX-/UI-Designer is to shape new products and improve existing interfaces for business partners and clients for a daily use. I design a broad range of products used on a wide variety of devices. In my daily work I identify pain points and needs of users and to bring the insights of a user-centered design mindset to life.

    Moreover I align interaction patterns and usability standards across products and translate complex product requirements into easy and intuitive user flows. I create collaboratively responsive interfaces that best suit particular working conditions with the goal to break a long-term user experience vision down into concrete steps for agile development. Test and refine prototypes with users within a weekly cycle (Lean UX)

  • SOVINTY - UX / UI Designer

    2016 - maintenant - UX-Thinking : Working with the Product Owner on the UX-strategy
    - UX-Design : Creating Personas, Customer Journey Map, Ethnographic Field Studies, Interviews, Customer Feedback etc.
    - UI-Design : Prototyping (Wireframes and Mockups), Testing and define final Design solutions

  • Freelance - UI/UX-Designer

    2015 - 2015 Université Paris-Sorbonne et Atos France

  • Groupe Comparadise - Directeur Artistique Digital

    2014 - 2015 -UI/UX-Design

    - Webdesign

    - Elaborer de A à Z les kits emailings du groupe Comparadise
    - emailings publicitaires (recrutement de prospects) et emailings de fidélisation et de cross-selling (CRM) 
    - Création des landings pages en rapport avec les emailings
    - Mise en place des A/B tests
    - Analyse des taux de conversation et trouver des solutions pour l'améliorer
     - Participer à la stratégie d’emailing: définition des cibles, des fréquences, des messages. 
    - Veille concurrentielle sur les bonnes pratiques emailing et CRM 
     - Programmer le routage des emailings sur les bases de données du groupe: utilisation des outils de routage emailvision et cheetahmail

  • Piment Rouge - Directeur Artistique

    2012 - 2014 Directeur Artistique Digital chez Piment Rouge à Marseille.
    Profil créatif à forte teneur web et mobile, je suis responsable du webdesign. Je m'occupe également de l'orientation graphique des projets, assure la cohérence visuelle et conceptuelle des clients sur l'ensemble des supports médias (Identité, Edition, Packaging, Stand).

  • Aeliance - Webdesigner

    2011 - 2012 Agence Web et Numérique du groupe Image de Marque,
    Aeliance déploie des stratégies digitales de communication
    sur les médias interactifs et développe des dispositifs
    numériques adaptés et performants.

    - Création de charte graphique, maquette
    - Réalisation ou refonte de sites en HTML/CSS
    - Optimisation du site pour le référencement
    - Site vitrine, site dynamique, e-commerce
    - Site flash
    - Réalisation de Newsletter

  • Jellifish webdesign - Founder

    2008 - 2016 JELLIFISH accompagne ses clients, en élaborant leurs stratégies de communication, externes et internes en multimedia.

    Design conseil pour gérer cette ressource stratégique afin de maximiser la valeur ajoutée.

    www.jellifish.fr

  • Hippocampe.com design et stratégie - agence de communcation - Webdesigner / graphiste

    2008 - 2008 Hippocampe est une agence de conseil en communication, ancree au port de commerce de Brest. Elle a pour vocation d'accompagner celles et ceux qui ont en charge la communication de leur entreprise, de leur institution ou de leur association. Les interventions d'Hippocampe s'appliquent a l'ensemble des outils de communication : relations presse, relations publiques, logotype, plaquettes, guides, journaux internes, multimedia, creation de sites internet la politique de l'agence etant de s'entourer de veritables professionnels (journalistes, photographes, developpeurs,ingenieurs informatiques...) pour assurer la pertinence et la qualite de ses prestations.

Formations

  • CareerFoundry (Berlin)

    Berlin 2016 - 2016 Certificated

    UX is both a methodology and a skillset relied on by startups and corporations across the globe for effective development and launch of usable, engaging and high-quality products.

    In this course I learned to improve mastering the complete UX process from concept, to prototyping, testing and User interface design.

    https://careerfoundry.com/en/courses/become-a-ux-designer

  • Udacity (Online)

    Online 2015 - 2015 Certificated

    Product Design Validation and UX through Design Sprints

    There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come. This course is designed to materialize this game-changing idea and transform it into a product that you can build a business around. Product Design blends theory and practice to teach you product validation, UI/UX practices, Google’s Design Sprint and the process for setting a

  • L’École De Design Nantes Atlantique

    Nantes 2007 - 2008 Webdesigner Infographiste / Chef de projet

    Webdesign - Hypermédia / Concepteur, développeur multimédia,

  • Christian Albrecht Universität Zu Kiel (Kiel)

    Kiel 1996 - 2005 Master

Réseau