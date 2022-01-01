Jelto VON SCHUCKMANN

I believe good design is usable, simple and attractive. In order to create good design it requires a fine balance of user empathy, usability, aesthetics, keen business acumen, and a deep understanding of the users.



• Self motivated forward thinking person. Capable of working autonomously & methodically on new digital UX solutions.

• Pixel-Perfect UI-Designer

• Mix usability, layout and color to create an interface that engage and inspire

• Design clean, minimalistic and simple designs that enhance usability and communication



• Fluent in English, French and German.

• Runner, Bicycle-lover





SPECIALITIES:

- User Interface Design

- User Experience

- Usability

- Wireframes, Workflows, Mockups

- Information Architecture

- HTML5/CSS3

- Design Thinking

- Agile UX

- GV Design Sprint



Mes compétences :

WebDesign

Ergonomie web

Ui design

Adobe photoshop

Adobe illustrator

Intégration de html/css

Relation client

E-mailing

UX/UI design

Ergonomie

Responsive Web Design

Web 2.0

Conception graphique

Applications Mobiles

Design Thinking

Google Design Sprint

Creating prototypes

Axure

User Reasearch

Interface Design

Invision

Proto.io

Balsamiq

Sktech App