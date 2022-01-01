Menu

Jendoubi MAROUEN

DENDEN

En résumé

COMPETENCES
> Php5, Symfony2, Zend Freamwork
> Cms ezpublish
> MySql, cassandra (nosql), mongodb (nosql)
> Web services soap, rest, xml, json, MVC, Ajax …
> Varnish, memcached
> Javascript (jquery)
> Svn, git (github)
> IDE préférer Netbeans et PhpStorm
> Methodologie agile scrum
> System Linux (Ubuntu, Debien) et Windows
> Gestion de projet avec redmine, pivotaltracker et collab

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
SQL
Informatique
PHP
Linux
JQuery
NetBeans
Redmine
Ubuntu
Symfony2
MVC
MySQL
SVN
Varnish
XML
Zend framework
PHP 5
Cassandra
REST
JSON
Méthode agile
Services web
eZ Publish
MongoDB
SOAP
Git
Debian
pivotal tracker

Entreprises

  • Studio-web - Lead developper

    2012 - maintenant Studio-Web (Tunisie) : est le département informatique de deux entreprise belge (studiopress et Holidea), la start-up tunisienne est composer de 4 développeurs, deux pour le développement des sites web (cms) et deux autre pour le developpement des deux applications far de l’entreprise Holidea.be et Mind (Symfony2).
    Développeur WEB
    > Dans une équipe de 3 développeurs (une à Bruxelles et deux en Tunisie) on a fait la conception et le développement d’Holidea puis des évolutions et de la maintenance, une application web dédié pour la recherche et la réservation des voyages. Baser sur des web services soap XML. les services exploiter : vols (sirius), les hôtels (hotelbeds), des voyages automatique (vol+hotel), des filtre pour affiner la recherche et un back office pour encoder des voyages manuel.
    Technologie : symfony2, MySQL, jquery, git (gitLabs), collab. L’application est intégrer sur plusieurs sites comme skynet.be, touring.be, rtl.be …
    > Développement et évolution du projet Mind c’est une application web « CRM » développé avec symfony2, MySQL, Mango DB, jquery. C’est une application qui gère un system BigDate pour la gestion des clients, company emailing, import-export, statistique, administration de plusieurs sites web …
    > Conception et développement du projet Voucher, une plateforme de vente des vouchers (coupon Autogrill) pour les agences de voyage, l’application contient deux espace un pour les agents qui leur permet d’acheter et comptabiliser leur coupon et un autre Admin pour la secrétaire de TravelCom pour valider les achats, configurer les prix, détecter les infractions… l’application est développer avec Symfony2, MySql, jquery, bootstrap, collab pour la collaboration et git (bitbucket) pour le versioning.

  • Bopler Games (mxp4) - Freelance web developper

    2011 - 2011 MXP4 : est une société éditrice de jeux musicaux en ligne et les social games musicaux basé à Paris.
    Développeur WEB
    > Optimisation et refactoring du code du jeu Facebook Bopler Tap Tour c’est un jeu musical qui simule une guitare où il faut suivre les notes avec les boutons de direction. Le jeu est développé avec Zend, MySQL, Cassandra et Memcached. Le but de projet est de centraliser la gestion des utilisateurs et la musique dans deux service web REST avec l’implémentation des différents requêtes (get, put, post et delete) et du coup les services seront consommer par les déferont application Facebook et IOS

  • Interactive technologie - Développeur web

    Champagne au Mont d'Or 2010 - 2012 Interactive Technologies (Novactive) : filiale de l’SSII parisienne Novactive, spécialisée dans le développement web notamment avec la technologie ezpublish pour les grands comptes en France.
    Développeur WEB
    > Développement et la maintenance des sites web à fort trafique développer avec le cms ezpublish. Dans une équipe ou seule j’ai fait du templating, création des class, évolution graphique et fonctionnel, développement des modules import-export (MySqli), newsletter, recherche avancer (ezfind), shop …
    J’ai travaillé sur des sites web a fort trafic d’où la nécessiter de bien exploiter le smart cache et sous demandes du client la mise en place d’un serveur varnish. Les projets sont complexes (multi-site, multi-langue, communication avec des services web …) avec des architectures système n-tier.
    Les outils de travail et collaboration on utiliser redmine, SVN, git et github …
    Les referances :
    o http://www.airfranceklm-finance.com/
    o http://www.oseo.fr/
    o http://www.france-investissement.fr/
    o http://www.italie2.com/
    o http://www.service-civique.gouv.fr/
    o http://www.swisslife.fr/
    o http://www.siec.education.fr/
    o http://www.fidall.com/
    o http://sport24.lefigaro.fr/
    o http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/

  • Archidoc - Web developper

    Orsay 2010 - 2010 Un stage de 6 mois en monôme au sien de l’entreprise ARCHIDOC.
    Mission : conception et développements d’une application web pour la gestion des interventions (GeZi).
    Technologie utilisé :
    > Application du model MVC
    > Application conforme Web 2.0
    > Utilisation des Framework zend, jquery, html2pdf
    > Réalisation d’un system reparti de base de données avec MySQL pour le partage des connaissances entre les intervenants en assurent la synchronisation bi directionnelle entre un maitre et plusieurs esclaves

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Et Technique De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2010 licence fondamental en sciences informatique

