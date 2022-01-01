Jendoubi MAROUEN

COMPETENCES
> Php5, Symfony2, Zend Freamwork
> Cms ezpublish
> MySql, cassandra (nosql), mongodb (nosql)
> Web services soap, rest, xml, json, MVC, Ajax …
> Varnish, memcached
> Javascript (jquery)
> Svn, git (github)
> IDE préférer Netbeans et PhpStorm
> Methodologie agile scrum
> System Linux (Ubuntu, Debien) et Windows
> Gestion de projet avec redmine, pivotaltracker et collab
