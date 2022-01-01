Menu

Jennifer ACKAH

ABIDJAN

En résumé

BA Hons. Education from U of Cape Coast, Ghana. Taught English for sixteen years in High Schools in Abidjan after BA from U of Abidjan and CAPES from ENS Abidjan.
Did trainer training for ten years after MA in Edinburgh Scotland and worked for International University at Grand Bassam from June 2003 to end 2006. Retired from Ivorian Civil Service in August 2006.
Currently working as Office Manager for mining company in Abidjan.
Interested in recycling waste to generate income, precisely producing furniture,utensils and lamps from coconut,borassus,rubber... wood which I'm seeking to market. Apart from that do gardening and baking in spare time.

Looking for trading links locally and abroad!!!!!!!!

Mes compétences :
Recycling
Technology
Technology transfer
Training

Entreprises

  • OPTIONS PLUS - Responsable

    2013 - maintenant FORMATION DES BACHELIERS POUR OBTENIR LE BACHELOR'S
    ASSURE LA COORDINATION DES PROGRAMS D'ENTREE ET DE L'ANGLAIS INTENSIF
    REUSSI A GENERER DES RESOURCES POUR L'UNIVERSITE ATRAVERS DES ACTIVITES

    MES FONCTIONS ACTUELLE SONT AUX SEINS D'UNE SOCIETE MINIERE OU JE SUIS LE OFFICE MANAGER.
    JE COORDONNE LES ACTIVITES ENTRE LE SIEGE ET LA MINE ET M'OCCUPE DES EXPATRIES
    Depuis Mai 2013, dirige une activite de valorisations d'essences de bois non prisees telles que cocotier, ronier, manguier etc

Formations

