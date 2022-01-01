Jennifer ACKAH

BA Hons. Education from U of Cape Coast, Ghana. Taught English for sixteen years in High Schools in Abidjan after BA from U of Abidjan and CAPES from ENS Abidjan.

Did trainer training for ten years after MA in Edinburgh Scotland and worked for International University at Grand Bassam from June 2003 to end 2006. Retired from Ivorian Civil Service in August 2006.

Currently working as Office Manager for mining company in Abidjan.

Interested in recycling waste to generate income, precisely producing furniture,utensils and lamps from coconut,borassus,rubber... wood which I'm seeking to market. Apart from that do gardening and baking in spare time.



Looking for trading links locally and abroad!!!!!!!!



Mes compétences :

Recycling

Technology

Technology transfer

Training