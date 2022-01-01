Jennifer BARR

-
ZenithMedia New York
- Communications Planning Supervisor - Richemont
2008 - maintenant
• Set strategic direction for team and maintained media plans for a national campaign and over 40 local boutique campaigns for Cartier US. Media included Magazine, Newspaper, Online and Outdoor activity.
• Worked closely with the Cartier marketing team and ZenithMedia Paris to ensure all media programs worked within the Cartier international brand positioning.
• Nurtured Cartier client relationship while maintaining and building new media relationships for ZenithMeida and Cartier US.
-
MediaCom New York
- Planning Supervisor - Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey LVMH
2006 - 2007
• LVMH Corporate Planning: Helped to develop overall LVMH media negotiation strategies to benefit all LVMH brands; prepared monthly LVMH media budget reports; monitored performance of media vehicles used by LVMH brands; and updated LVMH US on new media/advertising trends in the marketplace.
• Sephora media planning: Worked closely with the Sephora marketing group and creative team to create and maintain media plans for the Sephora national campaign, co-op campaigns, and over 50 store opening campaigns; maintained relationships with magazines and newspapers to negotiate added value programs and ad positioning; and researched and analyzed competitive activity in the marketplace.
-
MediaVest New York
- Media Planner - Coca-Cola
2004 - 2006
• Researched and analyzed competitive trends to present to client on a regular basis.
• Evaluated TV, Magazines, Digital, Outdoor, and Radio for media recommendations and presentations.
• Acted as a liaison between the creative agency, client, and vendors to assist with added value and ad placement.
• Completed MediaVest media planning and buying training program.
-
VJ Bags Los Angeles
- Co-Founder, Co-Owner, and Manager
2002 - 2004
• Designed company’s leather handbag line.
• Communicated with vendors in Uruguay and Argentina to place orders and ship product to the United States.
• Managed handbag sales and boutique relationships through the Los Angeles Fashion District showroom.
-
Creative Artists Agency Los Angeles
- International Motion Picture Talent Assistant
2002 - 2003
• Assisted top Los Angeles Talent Agent in managing requests and maintaining relationships with high profile clientele (actors, writers, producers) and entertainment industry personnel (studio executives and financiers).