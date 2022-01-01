Menu

Jennifer BARR

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ZenithMedia New York - Communications Planning Supervisor - Richemont

    2008 - maintenant • Set strategic direction for team and maintained media plans for a national campaign and over 40 local boutique campaigns for Cartier US. Media included Magazine, Newspaper, Online and Outdoor activity.
    • Worked closely with the Cartier marketing team and ZenithMedia Paris to ensure all media programs worked within the Cartier international brand positioning.
    • Nurtured Cartier client relationship while maintaining and building new media relationships for ZenithMeida and Cartier US.

  • MediaCom New York - Planning Supervisor - Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey LVMH

    2006 - 2007 • LVMH Corporate Planning: Helped to develop overall LVMH media negotiation strategies to benefit all LVMH brands; prepared monthly LVMH media budget reports; monitored performance of media vehicles used by LVMH brands; and updated LVMH US on new media/advertising trends in the marketplace.

    • Sephora media planning: Worked closely with the Sephora marketing group and creative team to create and maintain media plans for the Sephora national campaign, co-op campaigns, and over 50 store opening campaigns; maintained relationships with magazines and newspapers to negotiate added value programs and ad positioning; and researched and analyzed competitive activity in the marketplace.

  • MediaVest New York - Media Planner - Coca-Cola

    2004 - 2006 • Researched and analyzed competitive trends to present to client on a regular basis.
    • Evaluated TV, Magazines, Digital, Outdoor, and Radio for media recommendations and presentations.
    • Acted as a liaison between the creative agency, client, and vendors to assist with added value and ad placement.
    • Completed MediaVest media planning and buying training program.

  • VJ Bags Los Angeles - Co-Founder, Co-Owner, and Manager

    2002 - 2004 • Designed company’s leather handbag line.
    • Communicated with vendors in Uruguay and Argentina to place orders and ship product to the United States.
    • Managed handbag sales and boutique relationships through the Los Angeles Fashion District showroom.

  • Creative Artists Agency Los Angeles - International Motion Picture Talent Assistant

    2002 - 2003 • Assisted top Los Angeles Talent Agent in managing requests and maintaining relationships with high profile clientele (actors, writers, producers) and entertainment industry personnel (studio executives and financiers).

Formations

  • University Of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)

    Los Angeles, California 1998 - 2002 BA, International Relations, Cinema

