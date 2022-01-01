Menu

Jennifer BOMBAL

COMBRESSOL

Entreprises

  • Chéri Bibi - Modiste

    2013 - maintenant

  • E.Leclerc - Agent de maîtrise

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2010 - 2012

  • Beeline - Merchandiser

    2008 - 2010

  • Promod - Merchandiser

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Lycée Suzanne Valadon (Limoges)

    Limoges 2004 - 2006 BTS IMS option modéliste

  • Lycée Danton

    Brive La Gaillarde 2002 - 2004 BacPro IMS

  • Lycée Danton

    Brive La Gaillarde 2000 - 2002 BEP Industries des Matériaux Souples

