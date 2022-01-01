Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer BOMBAL
Ajouter
Jennifer BOMBAL
COMBRESSOL
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Combressol
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chéri Bibi
- Modiste
2013 - maintenant
E.Leclerc
- Agent de maîtrise
Ivry-sur-Seine
2010 - 2012
Beeline
- Merchandiser
2008 - 2010
Promod
- Merchandiser
Marcq-En-Baroeul
2007 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Suzanne Valadon (Limoges)
Limoges
2004 - 2006
BTS IMS option modéliste
Lycée Danton
Brive La Gaillarde
2002 - 2004
BacPro IMS
Lycée Danton
Brive La Gaillarde
2000 - 2002
BEP Industries des Matériaux Souples
Réseau
Carmen ESPÉROU
Elodie ORDIONI
Rebecca GRIFÉ
Sandrine SCHULLER