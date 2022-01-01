Menu

Jennifer BORRER

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Executive Search
HR generalist
Outsourcing
Process
Recruitment
Recruitment Process Outsourcing
Search

Entreprises

  • Hays

    Paris maintenant

  • Borrer Executive Search - Director

    2010 - maintenant

  • IMD - External Career Counsellor

    Paris 2009 - maintenant Supporting the MBA career services team in delivering coaching to MBA students. Includes, cv writing, motivation letter writing, career (job search) strategy counseling.

  • Playground Real Estate Sales SA - DRH

    2006 - 2009 EMEA HR Lead

    Key responsibilities: Ensuring proper processes for recruiting, hiring, and developing employees : Integrating (Orientation) of new employees to the organisation: Strategic support for all HR related matters (risk management) reporting to executives in Europe and in North America.


    Key Achievements: compensation and benefit review for Swiss employees: Introduction of new reglèment de travail: Renegotiation of all insurance coverage for employees: Managed and supported an exit strategy for employees following the re-centralisation of European activities back to North America.

  • Hays France - Senior Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Commercial & Business Development for recruitment agency (Lyon 20 consultants)

  • Hays Australia - Recruitment Consultant / National Account Manager

    1999 - 2004 Recruitment Consultant in Private and Public sectors, launched division including Hays IT and Hays Banking in Canberra.

    Promoted to Sydney to manage national account with General Electric. Grew General Electric to one of Hays biggest clients and introduced outsourced recruitment solutions across several GE business in Australia.

  • Various Financial Institutions London, Lausanne - Swaps Trainee, Institutional Equity Broker (US Markets)

    1994 - 1998

Formations

  • Cornell University (ECornell) (New York)

    New York 2008 - 2009 Certificate in Staffing and Selection

    Human Resources - Certificate Programme by distance learning. 6 modules successfully passed in the specialised area of staffing and selection (human resources).

  • Université Anglophone Concordia (Montréal)

    Montréal 1991 - 1994 Corporate Finance

