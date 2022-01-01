Jennifer BORRER

Mes compétences :
Executive Search
HR generalist
Outsourcing
Process
Recruitment
Recruitment Process Outsourcing
Search
Entreprises
Hays
Parismaintenant
Borrer Executive Search
- Director
2010 - maintenant
IMD
- External Career Counsellor
Paris2009 - maintenantSupporting the MBA career services team in delivering coaching to MBA students. Includes, cv writing, motivation letter writing, career (job search) strategy counseling.
Playground Real Estate Sales SA
- DRH
2006 - 2009EMEA HR Lead
Key responsibilities: Ensuring proper processes for recruiting, hiring, and developing employees : Integrating (Orientation) of new employees to the organisation: Strategic support for all HR related matters (risk management) reporting to executives in Europe and in North America.
Key Achievements: compensation and benefit review for Swiss employees: Introduction of new reglèment de travail: Renegotiation of all insurance coverage for employees: Managed and supported an exit strategy for employees following the re-centralisation of European activities back to North America.
Hays France
- Senior Manager
Paris2004 - 2006Commercial & Business Development for recruitment agency (Lyon 20 consultants)
Hays Australia
- Recruitment Consultant / National Account Manager
1999 - 2004Recruitment Consultant in Private and Public sectors, launched division including Hays IT and Hays Banking in Canberra.
Promoted to Sydney to manage national account with General Electric. Grew General Electric to one of Hays biggest clients and introduced outsourced recruitment solutions across several GE business in Australia.