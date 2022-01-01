Retail
Jennifer BUZZI
Jennifer BUZZI
GRASSE
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formulation
Innovation
Gestion de projet
Cosmétique
Chimie
Entreprises
Expressions Parfumées
- Responsable Developement & Innovation
GRASSE
2014 - maintenant
CHARABOT
- Responsable adjointe Laboratoire Applications Parfumerie
2010 - 2014
Analyse sensorielle, gestion de projet, recherche prospective, management.
ROBERTET
- Chef de projet Laboratoire Application
GRASSE
2009 - 2010
Gestion et suivi de projet, suivi des tests de stabilité, analyse sensorielle, recherche prospective, formulation...
Ebi - école de biologie industrielle
- Étudiante
2006 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Biologie Industrielle Cergy
Cergy Pontoise
2005 - 2009
R&D
Ecole Biologie Industrielle Cergy
Cergy Pontoise
2005 - 2009
Ecole Biologie Industrielle Cergy (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise
2004 - 2009
Réseau
Arnaud DA COSTA
Benoît RANCHOUX
Cécile LAVENU
Cécilia MAVALEIX
Elodie BOCQUET
Hélène RUELLAND
Jennifer TRUCHET
Marie VALENTINO
Maxime METZ
Yves LE GOFF