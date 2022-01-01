Menu

Jennifer CHIAPPERO

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pack office

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Alternance RH - GPEC

    2013 - 2014 Missions principales:
    - recrutement: suivi des candidatures, participation à des entretiens
    - carrière: suivi des attachés
    - suivi des offres de postes
    - activités de contrôle/ grève

  • Mission Locale Communautaire Nice - Stagiaire RH

    2013 - 2013 Missions principales:
    Organisation de l'élection des représentants du personnel
    Mise en place du premier BSI (Bilan Social Individuel)

Formations

Réseau