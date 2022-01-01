Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer CHIAPPERO
Ajouter
Jennifer CHIAPPERO
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Pack office
Entreprises
SNCF
- Alternance RH - GPEC
2013 - 2014
Missions principales:
- recrutement: suivi des candidatures, participation à des entretiens
- carrière: suivi des attachés
- suivi des offres de postes
- activités de contrôle/ grève
Mission Locale Communautaire Nice
- Stagiaire RH
2013 - 2013
Missions principales:
Organisation de l'élection des représentants du personnel
Mise en place du premier BSI (Bilan Social Individuel)
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Licence Professionnelle GRH
IUT Nice Sophia Antipolis GEA
Nice
2011 - 2013
Option RH
Lycée Auguste Renoir
Cagnes Sur Mer
2007 - 2011
BAC ES Spécialité Maths
Réseau
Carline FERRAND
Carole PACHES
Laurent PALUT
Mbway NICE
Nathalie CHIUSANO ÉP DE FEO
Néphelie RABINZOHN
Océane BRESSAN
Paul FOURQUET
Pauline ANTOINE
Sofiane FAUCHER