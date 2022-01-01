Menu

Jennifer ELOY

Wasquehal

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Formation
Sourcing
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Animation de formations
Droit social
Recrutement
Droit Individuel à la Formation
Gestion budgétaire
Paint
Microsoft Outlook
Internet

Entreprises

  • Tape à L'oeil - Chargée de recrutement

    Wasquehal 2015 - maintenant Recrutement de responsable et adjoint magasin et recrutement fonction support

  • Groupe COFIDIS PARTICIPATIONS - Chargée de Formation

    2012 - 2013 • Formation :
    - Construction du parcours d’intégration : refonte du cahier des charges
    Elaboration de cahier des charges.
    - Conception pédagogique de Formation, création de nouveaux outils
    pédagogiques, ludique.
    - Animation de session de formation de 12 nouveaux embauchés cadres ou non
    cadres.

    • Droit individuel à la Formation :
    - Gestion et suivi des demandes individuelles de formation, o Etude et Accord/Refus des demandes,
    - Suivi du budget DIF,
    - Rencontre avec les prestataires.

    • Mémoire : Les conséquences d’une réorganisation d’entreprise.
    - Dans quelle mesure la réorganisation d’une entreprise influe-t-elle sur les
    salariés et les équipes ?
    - Interview des salariés de tous niveaux hiérarchiques.

  • ADIA - Chargée de recrutement, secteur industrie, tertiaire, bâtiment

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2012 Gestion du personnel :
    Contrats, préparation de la paie, acomptes, DUE, factures, attestations Assedic, congés spéciaux, dossier de candidature, avertissements, gestion des planning visites médicales, déclarations d’AT.

    Gestion du processus recrutement :
    Analyse de poste, définition de profil,
    Rédaction d'annonces, sourcing (internet, partenariat avec écoles et organisation pour l'emploi ....)
    Recherche de candidats, sélection de CV, présélection téléphonique
    Entretien individuel et collectif, évaluation
    Délégation de candidats et suivi de mission.

    Secteurs d’activité :
    Recrutements réalisés auprès de sociétés de grande distribution spécialisée de textile, alimentaire, matériel électrique, matériel agricole, petites et moyennes entreprises du bâtiment.

    Compétences :
    Capacités d’analyse, de synthèse rapide et d'organisation, connaissance des outils de sourcing.

Formations

  • IAE

    Lille 2012 - 2013 Master 2, Métiers de la GRH

    Entrée à l'IAE par VAP + entretien de motivation + mise en situation.
    Formation : 2483, cahier des charges – Recrutement – Droit Social – Gestion des carrières – Contexte de la GRH.

  • EFFICOM (Lille)

    Lille 2000 - 2001 Ressources Humaines

    Cursus en alternance

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies DUT GEA

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1998 - 2000 Gestion financière

