Jennifer FALL
Jennifer FALL
MONDEVILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
pack office : word,Excel, powerpoint
Carrefour city
- Adjointe au directeur magasin
MONDEVILLE
2012 - 2013
Carrefour City
- Employée de vente
2011 - 2012
marché plus
- Employée de vente
2011 - 2011
GRAND FRAIS
- Employée de vente
2011 - 2011
E-Leclerc
- Employée commerciale polyvalente
Ivry-sur-Seine
2009 - 2011
Point F Afec (Lyon (France))
Lyon (France)
2019 - maintenant
titre professionnel
gestionnaire de paie et assistante ressource humaine
Lycée Saint Paul Forez (42600 Montbrison, France)
42600 Montbrison, France
2005 - 2007
bac pro
vente prospection négociation et suivi clientèle
Lycée Saint Paul Forez (42600 Montbrison, France)
42600 Montbrison, France
2003 - 2005
BEP
vente action marchande
Collèges Jules Romains (42330 Saint-Galmier, France)
42330 Saint-Galmier, France
1998 - 2003
brevet des collèges
Aurelien GUENAULT
Clément VARLET
Jean-Baptiste RENAUD
Jérémy DESGRANGES
Maud BRUNAT
Thierry THIBART
Wei HUANG