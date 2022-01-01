Menu

Jennifer FALL

MONDEVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
pack office : word,Excel, powerpoint

Entreprises

  • Carrefour city - Adjointe au directeur magasin

    MONDEVILLE 2012 - 2013

  • Carrefour City - Employée de vente

    2011 - 2012

  • marché plus - Employée de vente

    2011 - 2011

  • GRAND FRAIS - Employée de vente

    2011 - 2011

  • E-Leclerc - Employée commerciale polyvalente

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2009 - 2011

Formations

  • Point F Afec (Lyon (France))

    Lyon (France) 2019 - maintenant titre professionnel

    gestionnaire de paie et assistante ressource humaine

  • Lycée Saint Paul Forez (42600 Montbrison, France)

    42600 Montbrison, France 2005 - 2007 bac pro

    vente prospection négociation et suivi clientèle

  • Lycée Saint Paul Forez (42600 Montbrison, France)

    42600 Montbrison, France 2003 - 2005 BEP

    vente action marchande

  • Collèges Jules Romains (42330 Saint-Galmier, France)

    42330 Saint-Galmier, France 1998 - 2003 brevet des collèges

Réseau