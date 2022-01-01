Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Jennifer GIBON
Jennifer GIBON
PARIS
PARIS
Entreprises
Restaurant Chambéry
- Exposition permanente
2014 - 2015
L'Oréal
- Mannequin
PARIS
2012 - 2012
Digiprod/ Garnier
- Commédienne
2012 - 2012
Hotel le Moderne Saint-Germain
- Réceptionniste
2011 - maintenant
Hotel des alliés
- Réceptioniste
2008 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Albert De Mun btn-h
Paris
2005 - 2008
Réseau
Emily ROY
En TERRE INTÉRIEURE
Fabrice RIO
Jean-Claude SIMON
Jonas BARONNET
Maxime DUTOIS
Morgane FALCOZ
Raymond RAZAFIMAMONJY
Romain PETIT
Salomé BEY-OGHLIAN