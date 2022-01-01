Mes compétences :
Leasing
Real Estate property
Asset management
Retail management
Languages
Real estate
Head hunting
Recruitment
Entreprises
Foundation Recruitment
- Consultant
London2016 - maintenantI am a specialist consultant within the International Shopping Center sector. Working alongside my colleagues I recruit for General Managers, Operations Managers, Shopping Center Managers, Marketing Managers, Leasing Managers, Asset Managers & Development Executives across the EMEA region.
I am an active member of the BCSC and ICSC and execute contingency, retained and executive search campaigns (Head Hunting) on behalf of a number of high profile developers, owners and managing agents. As a business we sponsor the ICSC Europe Next Generation Group and attend events worldwide each year.
If you operate within the Retail Real Estate arena and would be interested in a confidential discussion please contact me on +44 20 8628 0642 or email me at jennifer.greco@foundationrecruitment.com
Formations
Lancaster University MSc in Management (Lancaster)