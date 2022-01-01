Menu

Jennifer LABAILLE

My name is Jennifer Labaille, I got my PhD in Life Sciences in 2013. I am curently seeking for an innovative and exciting professionnal project in a new team or company. I am fascinated by Molecular Biology, I used it as a great tool to work in polyvalent, collaborative and creative research projects. Until now, I studied Herpesviruses as oncogenic agents in Human and Animals, designing a successful vaccine against the Marek's disease in Chickens.
Even if I love to work on molecular characterization in Cancers, I am a curious person and I would love to extend my skills working on new professionnal goals, as health or research administration.
I invite you to go on with my profile, and if you have any questions or interests, please, feel free to contact me. I will be happy to answer you.

Molecular biology
Virology
Statistics

  • CFA Tours Nord - Formatrice Mathématiques Sciences

    2017 - maintenant

  • School of Medicine University of Nevada Reno - Chercheur Post-doctorant

    2014 - 2015 Etude de l'infection Primaire par HHV-8
    Etude de la voie de signalisation LIF dans l'oncogenese par HHV-8

  • les petits débrouillards - Animatrice

    2013 - 2013

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais - Chercheur Doctorant

    Tours 2009 - 2013 Creation d'un vaccin recombinant contre un herpesvirus aviaire oncogene

